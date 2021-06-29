It’s possible no other league’s teams beat up on each other in baseball more than Wayne County and with all that fire power the Gananda Blue Panthers came out as league champions. The Blue Panthers were 16-4 overall and 13-1 in the league with the only one loss in league play against Williamson back in the season opener.
The Lyons Lions (3-11, 3-10) finished in seventh place in the Wayne County league standings but still had two players make the all-league selections list.
Senior Connor Bastian made first team for Lyons while junior Jay Battle was named to the second team.
The Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (1-15, 1-13) also had two players named to the all-league list.
Senior Steve Dunn and eighth-grader Max Waldron were named to the second team.
Waldron was the lone middle school player to be named to the Wayne County all-league selections list.
After struggling in the regular season, Lyons did win its final two games with one against their rival Clyde-Savannah.
The Golden Eagles’ lone win came against their rival Lyons back on May 12.
In the season-split, Waldron led the way for his Golden Eagles with three hits in both of those two games.
Waldron looks to lead a young talented Clyde-Savannah team as he heads into high school next year.
Clyde-Savannah’s sectional run ended in the first round of the Class C2 bracket against Caledonia-Mumford.
Lyons lost a close one to Wayne County’s East Rochester in the first round of the Class C1 sectionals.
Gananda senior Pat Walsh was named Player of the Year for Wayne County while his head coach Bill McClare was named Coach of the Year.
Gananda did earn the No. 1 seed in the Class C1 bracket after winning the league title but they were upset by No. 5-seeded Addison in the semifinals.
Wayne County loses a lot of phenomenal seniors after 14 were named to the all-league list but it gives teams like Lyons and Clyde-Savannah a chance to push up their rebuild process heading into 2022.