GENEVA — It was a battle for supremacy atop the standings of Wayne County baseball in the 2022 season.
North Rose-Wolcott/Red Creek, Gananda, Sodus and Williamson took turns at the top of the league standings but at the conclusion of the regular season, NR-W/RC took the league crown with a 12-2 league record and a 13-4 overall record. The Cougars fell to Sodus 4-2 on May 5 and 4-3 to Gananda on May 12. The combined squad’s two blemishes were fewer than any other team. Gananda finished 12-7 overall with an 11-3 league record. Sodus too finished with an 11-3 league record but a strong 15-5 overall record whilst Williamson finished in fourth with an 11-7 overall and 9-5 league record.
When it came to Sectionals, Sodus went the furthest with a finals run in Class C.
The top-seeded Spartans dispatched Canisteo-Greenwood/Jasper-Troupsberg 3-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Avon 4-2 in the semi’s. On the other side of the C1 bracket, No. 3 Williamson defeated Addison in the quarter’s before falling 7-4 to N0. 2 Letchworth. Letchworth completed the Wayne County sweep with a 12-4 win over Sodus in the sectional finals.
Despite their strong regular season, NR-W/RC fell 6-1 to Aquinas in the Class B1 quarterfinals.
In the All-League selections, Gananda senior Luke Ciprich and Sodus junior Jacob Laird were named the Wayne County Co-Players of the Year.
Both made the First Team All-League squad in addition to Clyde-Savannah freshman Max Waldron. Waldron shined for the Golden Eagles all season long, leading the team in batting average (.523), on-base percentage (.632), stolen bases (31), runs scored (22), hits (23), triples (5) and slugging percentage (.863).
Making the second team for Clyde-Savannah was junior Tim Henry. Every category in which Waldron didn’t, Henry did. He led the team in RBIs (14) and doubles (7) and racked up a batting average of .444 with 20 hits and an on-base percentage of .528.
Sodus accounted for the most all-league selections with three on the first team and three on the second. On the first team is Co-Player of the Year Jacob Laird, junior Jed Bodine and sophomore Logan Bulman. On the second team for the Spartans is senior Ethan Cramer, senior Brady McCarthy and freshman Braydn Orbaker.