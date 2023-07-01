For the majority of the season, the Wayne County Athletic Association baseball league title was a two-horse race between Sodus and North Rose-Wolcott.
And it was exciting.
Both games between the Spartans and the Cougars were contenders for the best game of the year in the WCAA. The two teams stormed out to the front of the pack early in the league season and did not play each other until late. When they did compete, it made for a back-to-back series-like stretch with each game being a one-run contest.
On May 8, the Cougars mounted an epic comeback in the final innings and ended it in walk-off fashion. After Sodus took a 5-3 lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cougars tied the game at five in the bottom of the seventh. Alan Anthony won it for NR-W, 6-5 in the eighth inning on his third hit of the day.
Two days later, Sodus exacted revenge with a 1-0 win on the back of Logan Bulman’s complete game, one-hitter. Logan Caves pitched for the Cougars and also allowed just one hit, which was to Bulman who stole two bases and scored the winning run.
Between the high-scoring thriller and two-hit squeaker two days later, there may not be two teams in any sport that were more deserving of splitting the league crown.
The whirlwind season for both programs is reflected in this year’s All-League awards for WCAA league baseball. As a result of his game against NR-W and many others like it, Sodus’ Bulman was named the league’s Player of the Year and his coach, Alva English, was named the Coach of the Year.
Both Sodus and North Rose-Wolcott placed four players in the First Team. Joining Bulman for Sodus were Jacob Laird, Jed Bodine and Evan Laird. For the Cougars, AJ Anthony — who recently signed to wrestle for St. John Fisher — Caves, Nick Gilbert and Kaden Milliman earned First Team honors.
Coming off a deep run for a state title in basketball, Lyons’ Mikey Briggs had a solid spring on the diamond and was the Lions’ First Team selection. Clyde-Savannah’s Tim Henry, Gananda’s Henry Shutts, Williamson’s Matt DeFisher and East Rochester’s Jack McCarthy and Ryan Flanagan rounded out the First Team selections for WCAA.