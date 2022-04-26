HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball put an end to its losing skid over the weekend with a sweep of Jamestown CC at home. The Lakers (25-17, 5-0) outscored their opponent 15-6 in the Sunday doubleheader.
It was a snap-back win for FLCC that also made history. The 8-1 win was the 245th in the career of head coach Sean Marren, making him the winningest coach in program history. Marren passed former Athletic Director and baseball coach Bob Lowden.
“It feels great,” Marren said on the milestone. “Obviously institutional support has been tremendous. On top of that, I’ve been very blessed to coach some great ball players but I’ve also had fantastic assistant coaches along the way who have done a tremendous job developing our ball players here.”
Marren took the lead for the Lakers baseball program in 2012 after serving as an assistant coach under Lowden in the 2011 season. After attending Victor High School, Marren went on to be a standout player for the Lakers before playing for Mount Saint Vincent and the University of Mary Washington.
It did not take long for Marren to set a standard for the Lakers program. In 2016, Marren earned Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors, fueled by a 40-win season and a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III Sub-Regional appearance.
One of Marren’s most successful seasons came in 2019 when the Lakers won 39 games en route to a Region III Baseball Championship appearance. Marren was named the Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year once again and the NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year honor as well.
Following the return to play in 2021, Marren led the Lakers to a 23-15 season, going a perfect 8-0 in conference play. Marren picked up his third Mid-State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honor and the Lakers found themselves in the NJCAA Region III final four once again.
The 8-1 win ended the losing streak and gave Marren the somewhat elusive 245th win, but the players had another game to play and decided to wait to give Marren his customary Gatorade bath.
“(The players) were nice enough to wait until after the second game,” Marren said of the celebratory Gatorade shower. “I felt as if our trainer may have put an extra amount of ice in there.”
The Lakers wrap up their regular season next week on May 5 with a doubleheader against Ithaca College’s Junior Varsity squad.
“We’re down to our last 10 games and it’s been a journey,” Marren said of the season. “I feel as if our best ball is still ahead of us.”