Judging by the close nature of so many final scores, the Finger Lakes West boys basketball league was one of the more competitive in Section V this season.
The same can’t be said for the Finger Lakes West girls loop, a circuit that was dominated by South Seneca.
Here is a quick recap of each league, with a look at first-team all-league selections:
FL WEST BOYS
Harley/Allendale-Columbia (10-2 overall) lost only once to a league opponent — it was considered a non-league game — and went 8-0 in contests that counted toward the league standings, meaning the Wolves were West champions for the first time in 13 years.
“I am an overachiever by nature, and winning is always the expectation,” first-year HAC head coach Marc Robinson wrote in an email; Robinson was selected at the league’s Coach of the Year. “However, winning the league title this season was extra special because of how difficult it was for the team to learn a new system under a new coach, while also remaining focused during a very demanding and condensed season due to COVID.”
The Wolves’ overall winning streak stretched to nine games before they lost to Oakfield-Alabama in the Section V Class C2 semifinals.
“To me, it represents the hard work that it took in a short period of time to turn around a struggling varsity program,” Robinson said about his Coach of the Year recognition. “After being named the varsity head coach last summer, I immediately put a plan in place to position the team as the top team in the league, and one that could compete for a sectional championship.”
Junior Max-Yamil Cabezudo-Brown, a third-year varsity player, was named to the All-FL West first team.
“Max has come a long way,” Robinson said. “Max was one of the first players that I worked with in the off-season with skill development. A lot of work went into completely changing his game and his level of play.
“Max was one vote shy of being named Finger Lakes West Player of the Year. He is very motivated to not only being the best player in our league, but also Section V.”
Dundee went 7-4 against league opposition, with their 6-2 league mark tying Red Jacket (5-2) in the loss column. Senior Steven Webster was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year.
“I was super-excited to hear that,” Dundee head coach Lester Miller said in a phone call. “He puts in a lot of work, and it’s well deserved.”
Webster’s teammate, junior Logan Salvatore, also made the first team.
“(Logan’s) consistency is excellent,” Miller said. “Every time he steps on the court, I know what I’m going to get from him.”
Dundee senior Blake Machuga was a second-team choice.
“We had a rough time getting going,” Miller said of the Scots’ season, whose beginning was delayed by almost a week. “We were on quarantine at the start, so we were a week behind everybody else. Everything was slow to get started. Once we were 1-3, everything started to click. The boys were very resilient. They could have packed it up and gave up on the season, but they kept going. My whole team played well down the stretch, so I’m happy with that.”
“Going forward, we’re losing a lot of size with Steven. We’re excited about the group of guys we have coming in. It should be a fun team to have next year as well.”
Webster and South Seneca senior Nick Houck, a three-year varsity performer, were nominated as the league’s two representatives to the Ronald McDonald House All-Star Game that wound up being canceled for the second year in a row. Houck represented the Falcons on the first team.
South Seneca senior Ira Iman was a second-team pick. Fellow Falcons Gage Halsey, a three-year varsity letter winner, and senior Kenyan Russ were honorable mention.
Honeoye senior Jack Reynolds, Naples junior Ryan Lester and Red Jacket senior Andrew DaMore rounded out the West’s first team.
FL WEST GIRLS
South Seneca was challenged only by second-place Dundee/Bradford while rampaging through its league schedule. The Falcons (12-1) fell one victory short of a perfect season, falling to Notre Dame of Batavia in the Section V Class D1 title game.
Rookie South Seneca boss Charity Couch was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
“It’s an honor be named Coach of the Year by my peers; I definitely didn’t expect that first year out,” Couch said in a phone call. “I’m pretty excited about that.”
Senior Emma Fletcher capped her fourth varsity season by being named the league’s Player of the Year.
“She’s a game-changer,” Couch said. “She has this natural leadership ability on the court that changes the whole feel of the game. I’m ridiculously excited for her and the fact that everybody else has seen what we’ve being seeing all along. I’m excited to see how she uses that in her other sports.”
Another four-year varsity player, senior Logan Shaulis, gave South Seneca a sweep of the major honors by being chosen as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“She’s a beast,” Couch said. “That girl just knows where to be on that basketball court. She’s like a player I’ve never seen before; it’s really fitting for her to be (Defensive Player of the Year). Every time we play a team, every time they say, ‘Logan Shaulis killed us defensively,’ that’s just what she does.
“I was definitely happy to have (Emma and Logan) on my team instead of playing against them, for sure.”
Fletcher and Shaulis were the league’s Ronald McDonald House All-Star Game representatives.
Allissa Fletcher, a senior who played three varsity seasons for South Seneca, made the third team. Another Falcon, senior Sam Grover, made the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Marcus Whitman finished third under another first-year varsity head coach, Liz Royston. Royston spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach under Greg O’Connor on the Marcus Whitman boys basketball team.
“My first season was fast and furious, but we had so much fun,” Royston wrote in an email. “The girls really bought in to my defense-first, run-and-gun philosophy.”
Wildcats senior Katie Deatherage, a veteran of three varsity squads, made the All-FL West first team.
“I was very excited that our league coaches valued Katie’s hard work and dedication to the game by unanimously selecting her to the first team,” Royston said. “She is the total package with her scoring and passing ability, as well as her drive and hustle and HEART on defense.”
Maddie Ryan, a senior who played four years of varsity ball, made the second team from Marcus Whitman.
Deatherage and Ryan are two of four seniors the Wildcats will lose. However, “we were a very young team this season with seven underclassmen: one junior, five sophomores and an eighth-grader,” Royston said. “The future is bright. I’m excited for the summer to put in some serious off-season work.”
Marcus Whitman sophomore Katie Bootes will be back. Bootes made the league’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
Dundee/Bradford’s seniors Makenzie Cratsley (four-year varsity player) and Jillian Underhill (three-year varsity player) also made the first team, as did HAC junior Eliza Nicosia. Nicosia has played varsity ball since the eighth grade.