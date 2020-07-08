UNION SPRINGS — B.A.S.S. officials have canceled next week’s Bassmaster Elite at Cayuga Lake, citing New York state’s guidelines for professional sports competitions as being the primary reason.
This year’s tournament had been scheduled for July 14-17 in Union Springs. B.A.S.S. said it plans to reschedule the tournament for another fishery later this season.
New York state released guidelines for professional sports competitions last week. They include diagnostic testing and protocols for daily health screenings for all athletes and staff, along with a host of other safety and social distancing measures. Under these guidelines, no fans or spectators are allowed to attend events, even those held at outdoor venues.
“New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond what we could produce,” Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said in a press release. “While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition.”
B.A.S.S. officials and local hosts believe the required testing can be arranged so that the remaining two Elite Series tournaments in New York — the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River July 23-26 and Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain July 30 to Aug. 2 — can continue as scheduled.
“B.A.S.S. is doing everything possible within the guidelines to make sure everyone is safely on the water and fishing our events,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said. “Every major professional sports league is instituting testing protocols and working to develop new competition plans that adhere to strict health and safety guidelines, and we’ll evolve and enhance our plans as needed to work toward our goal of completing the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Season.”