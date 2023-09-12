If you routinely go to Finger Lakes Racetrack you are likely to recognize a particular voice though you may not be able to place a face or even a name to it. That is because it belongs to Tony Cano, the track’s race caller since 2008.
Cano grew up in California and fell in love with the sport as a youngster by regularly going to the track with his dad.
He thought early on he might like to work in the industry and the start of that journey happened in 1992 when he dropped out of Chico State University. He told all his buddies he was leaving to be a race track announcer.
First step was to get into the business. That sometimes involves doing other types of jobs. For Tony that meant working in the video, group sales and marketing departments at Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California.
The goal was always announcing, so to do that he wrote letters to two of the best — one from Los Alamitos and another at Canterbury Park.
Both took him under their wing and guided him by making sure he practiced. That involved taping his own calls of races into a cassette player and sending them to be critiqued.
He did that for about three years while also starting to really get a chance to cut his teeth by calling some races at county fairs in San Mateo and Vallejo.
In 1995 he was named official announcer of races at San Mateo County Fair.
Soon after he was able to parlay his job in publicity/marketing to backup announcer at Golden Gate Fields.
The early life of an announcer is that like a gypsy. He would travel to wherever for a chance to call. That later included places such as Arapahoe Park in Colorado.
Around 1999 he got what Tony described as his “dream job” calling races at Bay Meadows full-time. It was the track he often went to with his dad.
With an assortment of difficult things going on in his personal life, he ended up leaving that job in 2005.
It was on next to a variety of tracks in New Mexico and Arizona before the position opened up at Finger Lakes in 2008. He was selected out of four finalists.
I visited him last week in his location high above the grandstand in the “Crow’s Nest.”
With so much to do during races, it is a place he stays all day (unless nature calls).
The past two years he has started providing his handicapping skills to give picks for all the races (along with Dave Mattice). He has to have them figured out by 12:10 p.m. prior to the 1:15 post time.
After he announces the horses coming on to the track, he provides a short audio analysis online prior to the race start. He enjoys teaching and talking about horses.
He will continually provide updates throughout the race card regarding any scratches (horses deciding to not compete) and jockey changes, etc.
I watched him call race No. 2. It was an easy one for him since there were only four thoroughbreds competing. As they approached the gate he repeated out loud (but not live over the microphone) the name of each horse three times fast to help avoid getting tongue tied.
I asked about how tough is it with large fields of horses. He told me that because Finger Lakes is a track that uses color-coded helmet covers on the jockeys, it is much easier to identify them. For example, every race No. 1 horse jockey will wear a red cap, No. 3 a blue cap, etc.
During high profile races, like the Kentucky Derby, most of the general public that is interested in racing knows which horse is which. But at smaller tracks it is a skill to keep track of them. It’s one that Tony has mastered. He has one of only a few jobs I can think of where there is no room for error, especially when the finish is a close one. He uses binoculars to get a closer look while also having a program with him for a quick check if needed.
Tony certainly feels fortunate to be doing something he loves and getting paid a decent wage. Unfortunately for him Finger Lakes Racetrack races only three days a week and only part of the year.
Others are sometimes able to find work during the Finger Lakes offseason at other tracks. For example Finger Lakes track photographer Stephanie Valenti works offseason as the track photographer at Tampa Bay Downs. With only so many track announcing jobs out there, for Tony it is a waiting game to secure another race calling gig offseason. I am one that feels that when someone is passionate about their job, as Tony is, something will turn up.