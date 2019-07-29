PITTSFORD — Rookie quarterbacks always have up-and-down moments as they adjust to the speed of the National Football League.
Josh Allen endured plenty of those in year one with the Bills. Now in his sophomore season, the former Wyoming gunslinger hopes to improve his game from last season.
“Trusting what I’ve seen and been taught with coach (Brian) Daboll and (Ken) Dorsey and talking with those guys on the outside,” Allen said in regards to his year two preparations. “Trusting the five guys in front of me and to do their job. Ultimately, I think that’s the whole motto of the story, trusting everyone to do their job.
“I love throwing the deep ball, and everybody knows that. We’re working on our plays right now. When the opportunity presents itself, it’s going to go deep. Making the smart play and the right decision are the most important things for me.”
With the inconsistent play of wideout Kelvin Benjamin, Allen had difficulties connecting with anyone down the field in 2018. With the addition of former Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley, the Bills should have a reliable weapon on offense.
“It’s all about communication,” Allen said in regards of the chemistry between him and Beasley. “We met today and talked about what we’re thinking when we’re running these types of routes. There are certain types of body language we want him to give and how he sees it. I ask questions on how he sees it too. We just want to make sure that we’re on the same page.
“He’s really smart. He’s really elusive and really shifty. He gets so low to the ground when he’s running these routes and getting in and out of his cuts. He’s very talkative and communicative. He’s not the type of guy that’s going to say, ‘Give me a better ball’. Instead, he’ll say, ‘It’s OK, you put it I’ll catch it and make a play out of it.”
Buffalo also suffered from some inconsistent play on the offensive line last year. Aside from rotations at right guard, the starting five seems to be set — making Allen happy with his reps.
“Just seeing the guys around up front and not having to switch a lot is helpful,” Allen said. “Understanding what certain things guys are really good at, and understanding the communication aspect as well. They are getting into a groove. It’s fun to be back there and hear them communicate. If I’ve got to switch something, I can, and they’re going to take it and run with it.”
