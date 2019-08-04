ORCHARD PARK — As an avid fan of the NFL, I like to watch as many games as possible throughout the year. While attending an actual game is great, nothing quite compares to training camp — especially at a stadium.
On Friday night I got to step foot on an NFL field for the first time, and it was an out-of-this-world feeling. Granted, I do wish it would’ve been the confines of Ford Field, home of my Detroit Lions, but stepping on the turf of New Era Field was a close second.
It was a night where former Bills greats like Darryl Talley, Peerless Price and Brian Moorman were in attendance. I had the opportunity to converse with them, along with CBS Sports color commentator Steve Tasker. I also even spoke briefly with an extremely slimmed-down Eric Wood inside the M&T Bank Press Box.
If you recall, Tasker drove the pace car at Watkins Glen International in last year’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race. I asked him if he was going to be driving it again and he said no, but the guy who is driving it this year asked him for pointers. He also mentioned that he really enjoyed driving the car last year but wished he could’ve gone faster than 40 mph.
That interaction alone is something you don’t get to experience at many regular-season games. Another thing that many don’t get to experience is actual player/coach interaction. The players were very receptive to the fans and stuck around well after practice to sign autographs.
The coolest moment of the night was when I was walking out of the stadium through the tunnel where the players enter the field. It just so happens that I was walking up the tunnel with head coach Sean McDermott.
“How’s it going, Coach?” I asked.
“Great,” he responded. “How are you and where are you from?”
I told him my name and news affiliation, and he thanked me for coming out. We agreed that it was a perfect night for football, which it was.
My biggest takeaway from this once-in-a-lifetime experience is that before you invest hundreds of dollars going to an NFL game, think about going to a training camp session. It’ll be a lot cheaper, and you’ll make a lot more personal memories — especially if you have young kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.