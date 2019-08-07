PITTSFORD — The Bills wrapped up their 19th year of training camp at St. John Fisher College Tuesday afternoon. One of the bigger stories that was followed — heavily — was the starting five on the offensive line, a unit that ranked near the bottom of the league last year.
With prized free agent Mitch Morse still in concussion protocol and rotations in place at right guard, Thursday’s preseason opener against Indianapolis at New Era Field will be a good indicator of who is standing out in the race for starting jobs.
“The past couple of weeks have been great,” Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said. “The good thing about it is that we’re trying to get some chemistry with some guys and who fits what roles.
“There is still competition going on, and we have four preseason games; nothing is etched in stone yet. It has been good working with the guys and developing chemistry as a unit and developing an identity.”
With projected starter Jon Feliciano going down with an injury, rookie Cody Ford began to takes reps at right guard — after spending most of camp at right tackle.
“We’ve got some very skilled and competitive candidates,” Johnson added. “Just because camp technically is over, we still have four preseason games, and we’ll go until someone has clearly separated themselves.
“Guys are playing at a high level. We’ll just wait until someone is playing at a higher level.”
Morse is slated to be the signal-caller in the trenches, although the uncertainty of his concussion has left the center position up for grabs as well.
“Mitch has some time off,” Johnson said. “We got to find out who would be the backup anyways. We’re just giving a lot of reps there and just see who separates themselves there. Once again, I’ve got some good quality depth.
“Right now it’s not that there’s kink or issues, it’s the fact that there is high-level competition. When it’s high-level competition and guys are competitors, they ain’t willing to give it up that easy, so they’re going to keep scratching and pulling until the final decisions, and right now they’re making it really hard for me — which is fine. I don’t make the decisions. They do.”
Second-year quarterback Josh Allen is hoping the offensive line comes together by opening day.
“I’ve got to go out there and do my job,” Allen said in a press conference, “and I gotta trust that they’re going to do theirs as well. With Coach Johnson in that room, he’s going to get them right.
“On the communication aspect, they’re going to be good as well as technique-wise. As long as we communicate and do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be all right.”
Camp officially concluded with a humorous twist. During Allen’s press conference, long-snapper Reid Ferguson decided to chime in and ask his quarterback a question.
“How does the role of a good long-snapper play into your job as the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills?” Ferguson asked.
“You know Reid, that’s a great question,” Allen responded. “I really appreciate you asking that. I go out there sometimes and long-snap just in case; you never know. Coach might call my number; I’m still waiting for it.
“I think we’ve got the best in the business on our team, but I’m there ... if he needs my help — so that’s all that I gotta say about that.”
