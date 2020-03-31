GENEVA — Another season of high school bowling has come and gone. Like most winter sports, the campaign ended before the state championships could be contested.
The Newark girls bowling team was one of those teams that seemed destined to make 2019-20 the most memorable one in school history.
In fact, the Reds’ boys and girls teams both qualified for states, but it likely was more disappointing to the girls knowing they were runner-up at states last year, with hopes of reaching the ultimate plateau this time.
“Overall, it was a rewarding season,” said head coach Mark Rowe, who oversees the boys and girls teams. “The girls won their fourth consecutive sectional title, and I thought they were really poised to finally get over the hump and win states this year after finishing third and second the last two years.”
Natalie Kent established herself as one of the top bowlers in New York state. Teammates Emily Spry and Rebecca Spry also made the first team.
Rowe, who was named the Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year in girls bowling, was pleased that eight of his student-athletes were recognized as all-league picks.
“The boys I really felt had the potential of (winning sectionals),” Rowe added, “but there was some real strong teams in their division. So, when they pulled out the win in sectionals, I was extremely impressed and happy for them. They’re a young team — I don’t have any seniors on the boys team — and I’m hoping they can get back there again next year.”
Also losing out on a chance to bowl at states was Kniffin, who earned a spot on the All-Section V composite team. Kniffin and teammate Anella Tillman rounded out the FL East’s first team.
The first-team all-league selections reflected the teams that finished at or near the top of the standings.
Wayne Central won its first FL East crown in boys bowling. Michael Parker, Mike Prizzi and Joseph DiLella represented three-fifths of the league’s first-team all-stars, and Todd Brockhuizen shared Coach of the Year honors with Penn Yan’s Mindy Johnson. Penn Yan’s Cameron Bassage and Marcus Whitman’s Dominick Mangiarelli rounded out the first team.
Speaking of Penn Yan, the boys and girls each finished second in the league standings.
“I have to tell you that I couldn’t be prouder of my girls team this year,” Johnson stated. “To even repeat our great performances from last year was something I didn’t expect. We had lost three key seniors, but my girls really stepped it up to try and give Newark a run for their money.”
Kniffin was prepping for her trip to states when the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire sports world — and life — into disarray.
“Andy Kniffin is definitely one of a kind,” Johnson added. “She just picked up bowling during the last school season. She worked during the spring, summer and fall with Kurt Brockman at Brock’s Bowl, and she has simply blossomed. It is unheard of to be bowling at the level she is so quickly. I am one very blessed coach to have her motivating my team. I know that she would have been key to the state composite team as well.
“I certainly expect her to take a shot at that team again in the next two years.”
In the Finger Lakes West, Dundee’s Stephen Smith and Romulus’ Cullan Riley earned first-team berths on the boys squad. Dundee teammates Cassie Morrissette and Kayla Andrews joined Romulus’ Terriann Ostrowski on the girls’ first team. Courtney Eddinger of first-place Dundee was chosen as FL West Coach of the Year for the girls.
Clyde-Savannah teammates Connor Wright and Parker Miller were first-team selections in Wayne County boys bowling, while Golden Eagles bowler Riley Wright earned a first-team girls’ nod. Fellow first-teamers Daniel Lindenmuth of North Rose-Wolcott and Haley Kephart of Sodus sported the league’s high averages.