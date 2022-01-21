WATERLOO — Sunset Bowl has already begun to expand and expects to get even bigger later this summer.
Located on Border City Road in Waterloo, the alleyway was originally built in 1959. Back in November 2021 it expanded with a brand new game room. The establishment has always had arcade games, including some in the bar area, but the new space continues the upgrade.
The Sunset expanded three years ago to create a new pro shop and the old shop became the game room, bringing all of the machines into one place. In November, another addition was put up and this 1,200-square-foot space becomes the newest home for the games, pleasing Sunset Bowl owner Pat Malcuria.
- “This was a collaboration of an accumulation of an eight to 10-year period between Stanton Automatics and myself,” Malcuria said. “Larry and Doc Hilimire (Stanton Automatics) and myself, we were trying to put something together as far as an actual game room instead of these makeshift game rooms. Our intention was to make it more like a Dave and Busters kind of thing rather than four or five pieces of games. We wanted to make it an actual arcade room for the kids.”
Both Malcuria and Stanton Automatics put a fair share of money into this project. They noted all of the arcade games are brand new.
GAMES TO EXPECTThere will be a pitching machine that allows players to track their speed and accuracy based on points.
There is also a Monopoly machine along with some classic arcade games like Skee-Ball, driving games and crane games.
One game that draws a lot of interest is the Angry Birds coin game.
“That’s the most popular one right now,” Malcuria said
HOW TO CASH IN TICKETS FOR PRIZESThere is no person manning a station as you might expect at a typical arcade to cash in prizes.
Everything is by a card and not by tickets. Players will get a card before playing a single game in the game room. All credits, tickets and points that are won will be on a player’s card where it can be cashed in at the “Big Prize Hub.”
The hub is another machine, almost like a vending machine, where winners will be able to rotate the machine to see what can be picked for prizes, depending on how many points the player has accumulated.
PLANS FOR SUMMER 2022The original intent between Malcuria and Stanton Automatics was to make the new extension big enough for both the new game room and a place for tables for upcoming birthday parties. The room is currently only big enough for 10 to 12 kids but not enough for all the adults who also come to the birthday parties.
Right now, it’s just a game room but this summer there will be another addition off the back room to be the “party room.”
They will be two separate rooms but they will be connected, Malcuria said.
“I’m impressed,” he said on the new game room. “I think the people that come in are impressed with it as well. When you first do something like this, you’re always going to wonder what it looks like in the end, how people are going to perceive it. We’ve had a good turnout for it, a lot of people say good things about it, it’s pretty impressive.”
“It’s been good, everybody has liked it so far,” Malcuria added. “Nothing negative on it. It’s light, it’s bright, it’s clean, it’s modern, it’s everything you would expect for a game room.”
Sunset Bowl’s hours right now are Monday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. — 9 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. — 10:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. — midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. — midnight and Sunday from 11a.m. — 9 p.m. Holiday hours may differ.