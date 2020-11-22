ONTARIO — After girls swimming had wrapped up earlier in the day, Saturday’s cross country sectional championships at Wayne Central marked the finish line of the fall 2020 season for all sports across Section V and New York State.
Both boys and girls from all classes raced for a sectional championship on Saturday but in the Class B Finals, it was two Newark Reds who hoped to continue leading the pack.
Before the races, Newark junior Trinity Wells and her Reds teammates all wrote “We love hills” on their back shoulders as it is there “good luck charm” for every race this season.
That good luck charm seemed to work perfectly.
Wells dominated the race from the very beginning. The junior cruised to secure the Sectional V Class B title with a 5-kilometer time of 18:52, 27 seconds ahead of second place’s Anna Brennan of Honeoye Falls-Lima.
“It feels really good,” Wells stated after her win. “I was really excited that we just had sectionals so I’d would have been happy either way just because I got to race.”
Wells has been dominant all season long.
Geneva’s Delaney Brown finished in 23rd place with a time of 21:54.
Twelve teams competed in the meet on Saturday as Honeoye Falls-Lima won the overall team results with a total time of 1:41:42.
Canandaigua finished in 4th place with an overall time of 1:49:12. Wayne Central finished in 6th place with an overall time of 1:51:42.
Wells’ Newark Reds finished in seventh place with an overall time of 1:56:04 while Geneva finished in eighth place with an overall time of 1:57:13.
On the boys side, Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Ryan Dailor took home the Section V Class B Finals win with a time of 16:44.
Newark junior Broden Haltiner finished in second with a time of 17:07, a markedly slower time than he is used to running.
“It just wasn’t feeling good,” Haltiner stated after his race on Saturday. “I had a really bad cramp, I didn’t perform like I wanted to. At least we made it to sectionals though.”
Haltiner won the W-FL Championship with a time of 16:44 and even said after that race that he did not run as well as wanted to.
Geneva’s Ryan Brown finished in 41st place with a time of 18:53.
Twelve teams competed in the meet on the boys side as well as Honeoye Falls-Lima swept the overall team results with an overall team of 1:27:24 on the boys side.
Haltiner’s Newark Reds finished in fifth place with an overall time of 1:32:02.
Canandaigua finished in sixth place with an overall time of 1:32:45. Wayne Central finished in seventh place with an overall time of 1:34:04 and Geneva finished in 10th place with an overall time of 1:36:24.
This was without a doubt a different year to most with all the different precautions that went into this shortened 2020 season.
“It’s been a weird year,” Haltiner added. “We missed a lot of invitationals that I would have like to run. It was really weird coming into this event because I didn’t know anyone if they were around me or I was around them because all the races were weird this year. I’m just glad we had a season. I was glad that we didn’t have to wear masks throughout the whole race, that really helps out. I’m just glad that we got here.”
“I was really skeptical whether or not that we actually have a season,” Wells added. “But, we just took it one meet at a time and made sure that we kept our mindset positive, hopeful which really helped.”
Both Haltiner and Wells are both looking to make their marks come Fall 2021 when they both look to go out on high notes for their senior years.
Meanwhile in Class C at Oakfield-Alabama, Waterloo girls stole the show as a team but it was a Penn Yan sweep in individuals as Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker won the girls race and James Tette won the boys race. Decker crossed the finish line at 20:33, 17 seconds ahead of second-place Charlotte Blake of LeRoy.
As for Tette, the Penn Yan freshman put together a majorly impressive race and finished at 16:58, two seconds ahead of Drew Reigelsperger of Bloomfield/Naples. Tette finished in second place in the W-FL championships behind Haltiner and looks to be one of the area’s top runners in the coming years.
As a team, Waterloo took first place with 100 points and four Top-25 finishes. Natalie DiSanto was the first Waterloo runner to cross the finish line at 21:18, good for ninth place overall. Maci Mueller, Chance Rice-Porter and Haylee Beesley rounded out Waterloo’s top four runners. Mueller placed 15th at 22:03, Rice-Porter was 19th at 22:21, and Beesley placed 23rd at 22:43.