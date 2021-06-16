WELLSVILLE — Penn Yan baseball’s journey through the 2021 Class B2 Section V championship tournament certainly was not monotonous. The No. 5-seeded Mustangs came back from five runs down against Wayland-Cohocton, defeated LeRoy via an unusual disqualification and then traveled to the edge of Section V territory to take on No. 2-seed Wellsville in the title game.
The exciting run for the Mustangs was met by a Lions team ready to defend its home field. After just two hours, Wellsville turned nine hits into 10 runs and defeated Penn Yan 10-2.
“We don’t give up,” Penn Yan head coach Steve Bouchard said after the game. “We were down five to Wayland-Cohocton, we came back and won that game. We don’t give up and the guys fight and do a great job. And, we’re young; that’s real promising with the attitude we have.”
Two big innings from Wellsville kept them out of reach from Penn Yan. Following three-up-three-downs from both starting pitchers in the first, Penn Yan looked to get on the board in the second inning. Junior Alex Foster registered the first hit of the game with a standup booming double that split the right field gap followed by a pop-up from senior Mark Preston that found no-man’s land behind first base. With runners on first and third with one out, Wellsville’s starting pitcher Jeremiah Havens did what he did all game: He got better with runners on base. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Havens got senior Mason MacKerchar to ground into a double play to end the inning.
In essence, that was a microcosm of several innings. After the 1-2-3 first inning, the Mustangs got on base in every single inning, but Havens seemed to become more locked in with runners on base. By game’s end, the Mustangs had stranded 11 runners on base.
“He threw very well,” Bouchard said of Havens. “Nothing we haven’t seen, I thought we could have swung a little better than what we did, but I’ll give him props. He was hitting his spots. He did well.”
Wellsville’s middle of the order jumped on starting pitcher Brady Bouchard in the second inning. After forcing a groundout to the leadoff hitter, the Lions’ next four batters registered hits and their fifth walked. With the bases loaded, Bouchard struck out Alex Ordiway for the second out. Penn Yan also ran into some poor luck with the next batter firing a ball off of Bouchard that rolled ever so slowly away, allowing two more runs to come home and the batter to reach first on an infield single.
Bouchard forced a groundout out to short but by the end of the second inning, Wellsville had a 4-0 lead.
Havens settled in for the Lions and got out of the third inning after allowing an infield hit to senior Clark Simmons.
The Mustangs got one back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from freshman Liam Chapman that scored Foster. That run was answered by Wellsville with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
A nothing-doing top of the fifth was followed by Wellsville’s second four-run inning of the game with Bouchard surrendering five hits.
In the sixth inning, the Mustangs’ middle hitters continued to do damage as Foster got his second hit, Preston got his third and MacKerchar singled to load the bases with no outs. Once again, Havens found another gear, striking out Chapman and throwing out Foster at third for a double play and then striking out Bouchard to end the inning.
Wellsville added a final run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-1.
As coach Bouchard noted, the Mustangs showed no quit and put up one final fight in the top of the seventh. Simmons belted a bomb to centerfield that cleared the fence for a solo home run. Bouchard’s older brother, Tyler Bouchard, lined a double into right field that forced Wellsville to put another pitcher in for Havens.
Brady’s twin brother Reed grounded out to short but advanced Tyler to third, Foster was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and third with two outs. Penn Yan batters went out swinging and grounding out to the pitcher who tossed to first base to give Wellsville the win.
Penn Yan, led by the Bouchard family, will lose five seniors but the underclassmen now understand what it takes to win a sectional championship, and coach Bouchard is excited for the years ahead with his three boys and the rest of the young team.
“It’s exciting, to be honest with you. It’s real exciting,” coach Bouchard said on coming back next year with the team. “We look forward to it. We have some young kids coming up that are going to contribute.”