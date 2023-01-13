NEWARK — Geneva and Newark boys basketball have been jockeying for second place in the Finger Lakes East behind Waterloo. On Thursday night, a second-half push by Newark led to a win, 66-53, and solo possession of second place in the league.
An exciting first half of dunks, fastbreaks and chants from the home crowd ended with a barrage of 3-pointers from Geneva. Anthony “Doeda” Torres and DeSean Bruce both converted from long range to help the Panthers lead 28-21 at the half.
A fastbreak bucket from Torres to start the third put Geneva up nine and in control.
However, within a few minutes the Reds were back in it all thanks to junior Kellen Foster, who hit a 3-pointer, then converted on a fastbreak bucket following a Geneva miss and then swished another three to make it a one-point game. Foster ended with five 3’s and in a three-way tie for the game-high in scoring with 25. Brayden Steve and Torres each ended with 25 points as well.
After the Torres bucket, Newark’s interior defense, led by Raeshawn Howard, began to collapse quicker on the ball handler and held Geneva scoreless for several minutes in the third. Howard ended with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Meanwhile, the Reds continued to punish the Panthers on fastbreak opportunities and marksman Steve contributed two 3’s in the third to give Newark the lead. Torres ended the scoring drought for the Panthers with a minute remaining in the third and then hit a buzzer-beating 30-footer to close the gap to 41-38 heading into the final quarter.
The Reds’ fast start to the fourth gave way to a 12-2 run and a timeout with 4:44 left. With a 53-40 lead and with the defense suffocating Geneva’s scorers, all the Reds had to do was lock things down and cruise to victory.