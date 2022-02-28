NEWARK — An exciting first quarter filled with dunks, alley-oops and back-and-forth action ended with Newark boys basketball taking a 16-12 lead into the second. The second eight-minute quarter was starkly different than the first — the 2-seed Reds locked down on defense, played smart offense and earned a trip to the Class B1 semifinals with a 60-40 victory over the 7-seed Geneva Panthers.
“We’ve been playing really hard and we’ve been playing together,” Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said after the game. “Geneva does a great job of forcing bad turnovers but I couldn’t be prouder of how hard all our guys played and our bench was into it, it was amazing.”
Geneva was able to match Newark’s intensity early and the two teams exchanged buckets for the majority of the first quarter, but every time Geneva had big plays to either take the early lead or tie the game, the likes of Raeshawn Howard or Isaiah Camp put on a show at the rim.
“They’re high school kids. You dunk a ball they are going to get fired up,” Kuperus said with a smile. “I tell Isaiah and Raeshawn, ‘You’re not going to miss a layup if you dunk it!’ So I’m all for it.”
Both Howard and Camp dunked several times in the first quarter and sent the crowd into frenzy. Down 9-10, Newark senior point guard Gabriel Caraballo fired a pass near the rim to Camp, who finished off the play with an alley-oop slam-dunk that gave the Reds back the lead. A bucket on the other end came from Geneva junior Devin Thomas to give the Panthers a 12-11 lead. But, it was the last time the Panthers were in front.
The Reds finished off the quarter with a 5-0 run and held the Panthers scoreless until 4:46 remained in the second quarter. By then Newark had carved out a 26-14 lead and was in total control.
“We refocused in the huddle and we said, ‘we got to get in passing lanes and when they pick up their dribble we have to make them force long passes,’ and that’s what we did and our defense translated into easy offense,” Kuperus said.
“Turnovers,” Geneva head coach Ed Collins Jr. said of what defined the game. “We gave the ball up too easy in the first half and allowed them to get up and get some runs. You give a good team like that the advantage of not taking care of the ball, you got an uphill climb.”
Geneva’s turnovers played right into the hands of the Reds, who play well at high speeds. Steals and blocks gave Newark the opportunity to run and gun. On the fastbreak or in transition, the Reds either drove the lane and finished at the rim with Camp, Caraballo or Howard, or they slammed on the brakes and found a waiting Brayden Steve, who hit several 3-pointers in transition. The marksman ended with a game-high 24 points.
By the end of the half, Newark had doubled their point total in the second quarter and held the Panthers to six points.
The third was similar to its preceding quarters in that Newark scored 16 more points and Geneva continued to fight, but struggled to string together solid possessions. The Reds took a 48-28 lead into the final eight minutes.
As soon as the fourth quarter began, Kuperus’ offense used nearly every second of the shot clock to burn the remaining game time. With Caraballo dictating the offense and the ball being well shared, the fourth quarter flew by and the Reds punched their ticket to the semifinal and a date with 3-seed Greece Olympia.
The Newark girls team set the tone earlier in the week, as the 6-seed Reds dominated the 3-seed Greece Olympia in the girls quarterfinals with a 68-48 win.
As for the Panthers, they began the year with a new head coach and an entire roster of first-year varsity players. Coach Collins Jr. beamed with pride talking about this team.
“I can honestly say I wouldn’t want to coach a different group of kids,” Collins said of his squad. “We’ve gained a whole year of knowledge, we have a really good core group coming back next year. Our future’s bright. We have nothing to hold our heads down about today. We lost to one hell of a basketball team, I hope they go out and win the whole thing.”