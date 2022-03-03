BLOOMFIELD — Ever since 2022 began, Newark boys basketball has been on a mission.
After a 51-50 overtime loss to Geneva on Jan. 5, the Reds have gone 12-1, that includes Wednesday night’s 46-43 semifinal victory 3-seed Greece Olympia at Bloomfield.
The 2-seed Reds found themselves down 6-0 in the early parts of the game due to successful mid-range shots from the Spartans and poor shooting from the Reds.
However, it did not take long for Newark (16-6) to take control of the Class B1 semifinal as a tip-in from Isaiah Camp at the first-quarter buzzer gave the Reds a 11-8 lead. Greece Olympia took back the lead in the second at 13-11, the Reds soon tied the game and went into the locker room at halftime up 23-16.
Greece Olympia came within striking distance late in the fourth quarter. Down 46-43 with 1:24 left, the Spartans tried over and over to close the gap or tie the game with a 3-pointer. Between hands in the face of shooters and solid rebounding, the Reds were able to keep the Spartans off the clock until the final possession of the game began with 1.9 seconds on the clock.
Greece Olympia inbounded their senior captain in Ricky Hill. Hill received the ball on the right side, took a step to his left and put up the tying 3-point shot. Out of no where, the right arm of Camp extended into Hill’s shooting space, blocking the shot, ending the game and sending Newark to the Class B1 championship on Saturday where they will play 4-seed Palmyra-Macedon.
The two teams split their regular season meetings, 1-1. Pal-Mac is the only team to beat Newark in their last 13 games.