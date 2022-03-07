WEBSTER — It seems every year that no matter what seed they get heading into the sectional tournament, Mynderse Academy boys basketball always finds a way to create postseason magic.
That magic got them past World of Inquiry in the quarterfinal and an upset over LeRoy in the semifinals. However, 4-seed Wellsville carried in the same juice that the 3-seed Blue Devils used to get to the Class B2 championship at Webster Schroeder on Saturday and the Lions came out victorious with a 66-58 victory.
“We fought all year,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne said. “These kids continued to fight and we played in a tough league that prepared us for sectionals. We didn’t shoot well tonight but we still fought back. For not shooting well, being tied at halftime and to be still in it at the end of the game, it just shows that we’re fighters so I’m proud of the boys.”
Mynderse Academy began the game with their star senior, Troy Kabat, converting on a floater. After that, points came at a premium until the second quarter. The biggest fuel for Wellsville came at the end of the first two quarters. To end the first after the Blue Devils tied the game at 9-9, a corner 3 to put the Lions up 12-9.
That seemed to give Wellsville enough fuel to begin the second quarter with a monster 11-0 run. In that span, But Devils shooters went cold, bounces went the way of Wellsville and the hole to climb out of was daunting.
The Blue Devils were up for the task, as an and-1 from senior Jayden Key provided a huge spark off the bench. Key ended with 12 points and was a massive figure for Mynderse all night. Whenever the Blue Devils needed a big rebound or put-back, Key was their man.
“(Key) settled in to that role,” Prayne said of Key coming in big off the bench. “He can go in with energy, he’s got athleticism, length and he just gives us a different look and sometimes that’s all it takes. Jayden did a great job all season.”
Mynderse erased the 20-9 Wellsville lead with an 8-0 of their own followed by a 3-pointer from Korzeniewski, and an and-1 from Kabat. With all the momentum on their side with the halftime clock nearing zero, Jaydan Ryrko gave Mynderse a 26-24 lead with seconds to go.
Just like the first quarter, the end of the second wiped out all Mynderse momentum. The Lions hit another shot as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 26 heading into halftime, and just like the second began, so did the third.
The Lions began the third with a 9-0 run that totaled 11 points including the buzzer beater. Kabat ended the run with a ruthless spin move and inside bucket and then took a charge on the other end to pump life back into his squad.
“You don’t go through sectionals without some ups and downs,” Prayne said. “It’s about how hard you come back.”
But, Wellsville answered right back with a tough bucket inside with a foul. Will Korzeniewski hit a 3-pointer and all of the sudden, Mynderse had clawed their way out of another big hole that began with a buzzer-beater.
This time, Wellsville kept their foot on the gas and kept feeding Dunbar, who hit from long distance and down low. Dunbar single-handedly brought the Lions back to a 10-point lead. Paired with Dunbar’s big game, Mynderse shooters went cold to end the third, down 46-35.
No rim luck for Mynderse continued in the fourth quarter but the likes of Key, Kabat and Mike Bogart rebounded well and willed their team back into the game. The three absorbed contact and hard fouls multiple possessions in a row and got the Blue Devils to within three points, 49-46 with 4:27 to go.
A questionable blocking call on Will Korzeniewski followed a Wellsville timeout that fired up the bench and crowd.
Key kept Mynderse in the game with a huge rebound and flatter on the next Blue Devils possession. But, every time the Blue Devils kept themselves alive, the Lions answered with a 3-pointer. With a 56-52 lead and 1:25 left on the clock, the Lions hit a dagger 3 that bounced off the rim twice before falling in, putting them up by seven points with a minute left.
Mynderse fouled and hit a few more shots down the stretch, but Wellsville hit foul shots to hang on for the win.
“This group, the seniors, have been playing together since they were babies,” Prayne said of the senior class. “So we don’t get to sectional finals two years in a row without those kids.”
For Prayne and Mynderse boys basketball, there couldn’t have been a better group of seniors to set the culture for the future.