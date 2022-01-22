SENECA FALLS — Without center Tanyon Dunning, Penn Yan boys basketball seemed doomed right from the opening tip-off against Mynderse Academy on Friday night.
The first quarter certainly showed that to be true as the Blue Devils stormed out to a 19-4 lead. And yet, the Mustangs clawed their way back in the game and heading into the final quarter, they had shot, rebounded and grinded their way to within eight points.
Mynderse opened the fourth quarter with a nice passing play finished off by Will Korzeniewski inside. That seemed to settle them down and the Blue Devils relied on their senior veterans like Troy Kabat and Ethan Hilimire down the stretch and closed out the game with a 57-41 win.
“We showed some toughness tonight,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne said. “We’re coming off of two great wins and Penn Yan is a tough team and we came out hot. When we cooled off, (Penn Yan) got hot. We got it back together, showed some toughness and I’m proud of the guys tonight.”
Mynderse has now won three games in a row and sit firmly in second place in the Finger Lakes East.
“You definitely look at the positives,” Penn Yan head coach Dan Doyle said. “We did get some shots, we got to the basket and did some things right but you have to take the positives out of it. But, we put ourselves in a big hole.”
The Blue Devils (7-4, 5-2) played near-perfect defense to start the game. After scoring, all five hustled back to swarm and smother the Penn Yan ball handler — usually senior Brigham Hansen or junior Carson Nagpaul — and forced either a bad pass or heavily contested shot.
“We’ve been working on defense all year and it’s the difference maker in high school basketball and basketball in general, and we stress that everyday,” Pray said.
Turnovers fell right into the gameplan of Mynderse. The Blue Devils found great success on the multiple fastbreaks they had in the first half.
To stop the Mynderse downhill onslaught, the Mustangs (7-6, 3-5) switched to a full-court press and all of the sudden, Penn Yan had halted the Blue Devils’ momentum and ended the first half on a 9-4 run. But as they were in the first quarter, they were still down 15 points at 35-20.
“They did a lot of the talking at halftime,” Doyle said of the players. “It’s not that we weren’t playing hard, we just weren’t doing good things and we weren’t putting the ball in the basket.”
Penn Yan came out in the third quarter rejuvenated and ready to make a run. After Hilimire opened up the quarter with a 3-pointer, the Mustangs scored three straight inside layups on smart cuts from Hansen, Nagpaul and Emerson.
Then Oliver Connelly and Emerson hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Emerson followed up with another inside bucket to cut the lead to eight at 43-35 with 1:05 to play in the third. On top of that, Mynderse lost their hot hand and began to turn the ball over.
The third quarter buzzer sounded and it seemed to also signal the end of the Penn Yan threat. The Blue Devils settled down in the fourth quarter and masterfully closed out the game with buckets from Kabat, who led the team with 16 points and scored four big points down the stretch to put the game away for Mynderse.
“Mynderse, their defense really put us in that hole in the beginning, so credit goes to them,” Doyle said. “But, we started to make some shots and switched to a zone and the press slowed them down a little bit, but their good. They’re a sound team. They made the shots and we definitely did not.”