Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will spread from southwest to northeast through early Thursday afternoon. Mixed precipitation will changeover to all rain Thursday afternoon. Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&