CLYDE — A perfect opportunity presented itself to the Clyde-Savannah boys basketball team on Tuesday evening: end a big losing streak and complete the season sweep over a Wayne County league foe. The Golden Eagles did just that with a 47-41 win over Williamson at home.
Clyde-Savannah (4-9, 4-6) led at the halftime, 21-16, but a few open 3-pointers and bad turnovers allowed the Mauraders (1-11, 1-9) to tie the game at 25-all in the third quarter.
A timeout by Clyde-Savannah head coach Darren Preston came at the perfect moment. The Golden Eagles settled down and got back to their game.
“The bottom line is we are a very young team, but the boys are working very hard and they deserved it tonight,” Preston said. “The guys are young and they played well.”
Zymere Smith led the way on defense with multiple steals that led to fastbreak buckets and by the time the fourth quarter began, the Golden Eagles were up 37-27 and were in the driver’s seat.
“Zymere has to do that for us. If we can have him putting pressure on the opposing team’s point guards and get steals or cause them to make mistakes and we get out and run, that is big for us,” Preston said. “Tanner (Buisch) knocked down a few shots that extended (the run) a bit and that allowed Evan Thayer to do work for us down low.”
Buisch hit a corner-3 to begin the fourth for the Golden Eagles and though Williamson fought back, the margin was too wide and Clyde-Savannah ended a seven-game losing streak and got their first win of 2023. Buisch led the way for the Golden Eagles with 16 points and five rebounds. Thayer added a strong double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“It was really good for the guys,” Preston said on getting the win. “We speak about staying resilient and we continue laying a foundation and we’re trying to hang our hat on defense. So we’re hoping tonight was a big step and to finish strong.”