MARION — The elusive triple-double in basketball comes maybe once a season for high school players in the area.
Camden Chance of Clyde-Savannah decided to skip right over that and go for the exceptional quadruple-double, a feat that hasn’t even been accomplished in the NBA since David Robertson in 1994.
In the 91-45 win against Marion on Wednesday night, Chance had a night that he nor anyone else watching will soon forget. The junior forward registered 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals for one of the performances of the year in the Finger Lakes.
“I have never seen anyone ever get a quadruple double,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Darren Preston said. “I am happy I was able to see it. I believe it was done by the best player in the (Wayne County) and he is such a hard worker and he’s a great kid.”
Along with Chance, Jayden McKinney led his team in scoring with 33 points to go with nine rebounds and five steals. Kollin Maddox added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Clyde-Savannah now improves to 9-4 overall and 4-4 in Wayne County.
“It was very exciting but at the same time it was a little scary,” Preston continued. “The game was out of hand and I didn’t want to keep Cam in just to get an individual accolade, but this doesn’t happen very often. So he scored his 28th point with a dunk and I called it after that.”
With sectionals still to be played, Chance and the Golden Eagles are playing some of their best basketball of the season. One can only imagine how much brighter chance will shine once the pressure increases.