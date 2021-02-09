LYONS — On March 11, 2020, the Lyons Lions played in an overtime loss against Caledonia-Mumford in the Class C play-in.
334 days later, Section V basketball saw their first game take place since early last year.
On Opening Night in front of zero spectators, the defending Wayne County league champion Lyons(1-0, 1-0) cruised past North Rose-Wolcott Cougars(0-1, 0-1) by a final score of 90-45 with everyone — including the players — donning masks to play the safest game possible.
“It’s amazing,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II stated to be back playing after the game. “The kids needed it. Everything has gotten so weird. It would have been a shame if these kids didn’t get in the gym and played. I’m just happy they’re out there...It’s definitely different but at least they’re playing.”
The opening tip was won by Lyons and quickly led to senior Ahmir James banking in a right-wing 3-pointer to open up the game on the first possession to give Lyons the first lead of 2021 Wayne County basketball.
James would end his first game of the season with 7 points and his early 3-pointer translated into a wire-to-wire victory for the Lions.
North Rose-Wolcott would not score their first basket of the game until it was 10-0 start for Lyons.
“It’s great, these kids need to be playing basketball,” North Rose-Wolcott head coach Brian Hoyt stated after the game. “We haven’t played in almost a year so it’s good to be back.”
Lyons would take a 20-6 lead at the end of opening quarter of the season.
About four minutes remained in the second quarter of play when Lyons senior Horace Betts IV make a nice move to left key and got himself a nice jump-shot to fall. Betts would end his night with 9 points.
Despite trailing, North Rose-Wolcott senior Quintin Norris had a night to remember just before the half ended. A free throw with 16.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter gave Norris his 1,000th point of his high school-career.
After the made free throw, the game remained paused for a nice moment for Norris as he took a picture with his head coach Hoyt.
“He’s been a steady player his whole career,” Hoyt added on Norris scoring 1,000 career points. “He’s a great kid and very good player. I’m glad to see him get his thousandth, he certainly deserves it. He’s done a great job for us.”
Norris would end with a team-high 19 points.
Lyons took a 38-24 lead into the halftime break.
North Rose-Wolcott scored five of the first seven points of the second half to pull within 11 points before Lyons senior Justin “Tuti” Smith stole the ball from the Cougars’ point guard and secured an easy fastbreak lay-up to put Lyons up 42-29.
Smith stayed hot and hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to extend the Lions lead smother North Rose-Wolcott’s push.
Smith would start his senior year with a game-high 34 points.
“We had a sloppy first half,” Schott II stated afterwards. “We’re getting used to not having anyone in the gym. We were thinking we were too good maybe. I was pretty upset at halftime but they did everything in the second half that I asked them to do. That team that we were in the second half, that’s who we are.”
Lyons would close out on the third quarter on a 31-6 run and held a strong 71-35 lead heading in the fourth quarter.
North Rose-Wolcott only dressed six players and got worn down by the Wayne County-favorite in the fourth quarter.
“Expectations aren’t as I thought it was going to be,” Hoyt added on his team going forward. “The kids work hard. After that first half tonight it shows that they can play, we were only down fourteen. I think that’s going to give them a little confidence. That’s the best team in the league and we played well against them in the first half. I’m sure we’re going to improve over the next few weeks.”