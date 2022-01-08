GENEVA — The Dundee/Bradford and Romulus boys basketball teams were set to battle it out for second place in the Finger Lakes West league on Friday night.
Although “battle” doesn’t even begin to describe it.
Open looks, clean passes and even points were hard to come by on Friday night as the slugfest ended in the BraveScots pulling away in the final minutes to emerge with a 62-53 victory.
“We had to finally execute,” Dundee/Bradford head coach Bryan Yarrington said. “We weren’t executing throughout the game. We just had to find that open guy after beating the trap and then execute the play.”
A two-week gap between games didn’t help Romulus, which hadn’t played since Dec. 21, but head coach Joe Pysnack loved the way his team battled.
“It was a physical game from start to finish,” Pysnack said after the game. “Our guys didn’t back down. We kept fighting our way back.”
Both coaches noted that their teams need to execute better at the free throw line and under the basket.
“I was pretty upset with our execution in the first half,” Yarrington said. “We rehearsed and practiced and we just had to go do what we talked about in the second half.”
“We’ll make free throws,” Pysnack said of what he wants from the team in its next game. “We struggled from the line tonight more than we have in the past.”
Up 48-47 with 4:09 left in the game, BraveScots junior point guard John Bell snatched a rolling ball away from a diving Romulus defender, stepped back and drained one of the game’s few open 3-pointers. Warriors guard Mike Kaufman than led the fastbreak back up the floor and found a rare open lane to the hoop but the shot found a way to bounce off the rim and out and into the hands of Dundee/Bradford. On the other end, junior Nick Slavick created space and drained a mid-range bucket to give the BraveScots a 53-47 lead with 3:45 to go.
In a game with so much defense, that gave the BraveScots all the confidence they needed to close out the game.
“We contested a lot of their shots well but late in the game they buried a three (pointer),” Pysnack said. “That stretched it out a little bit too far for us to make the comeback.”
Right from the opening tip, both teams swarmed defensively, and in the first few minutes, forced more turnovers than points in the first few minutes. A few 3-pointers came from Kaufman in the first quarter but BraveScots junior guard Camden Rosier answered with two 3’s of his own and the two teams ended the first quarter tied 14-14.
That would essentially be a microcosm of the second, third and fourth quarters as well. Any time either side got a four- or five-point lead, the other would quickly erase it and the two teams were back to physical battles, swarming defense and diving plays.
“I’m proud of the way our guys battled,” Pysnack said. “I’ll never say that these guys don’t battle for 32 minutes because they will.”
After the BraveScots expanded their 24-23 halftime lead just a bit to 41-38 by the end of the third, the game came down to which team could execute better. Following the big 3-pointer from Bell and the mid-range jumper from Slavick, the BraveScots had to endure a big push from Romulus.
Henry Morse pulled down rebound after rebound for the Warriors all night and one of his biggest buckets on the night came with 2:08 remaining to cut the BraveScots’ lead down to three at 54-51. Morse ended with 10 points.
One of the most important players for Yarrington was senior Logan Ayers coming off the bench.
While players like Logan Salvatore, Slavick and Rosier led in scoring, Ayers was the perfect bench player for a scrappy game. Hustle and divings plays seemed to be his specialty and after keeping the ball alive, Ayers received a pass back to him and drained a big 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining.
“It was huge,” Yarrington said of Ayers’ play. “He hustles and he had a good night defensively and we needed that from him, big time.”
In the final minute, Ayers also drained 3 of 4 free throws for the BraveScots, who closed out the win and remain just behind Harley/Allendale-Columbia in the Finger Lakes West standings.