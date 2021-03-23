On one hand, players stood out even more in the whirlwind basketball season that was. On the other, if players didn’t have their best game going from day one, it was either learn fast or fall behind.
Teams came together faster than ever before in the history of high school basketball in New York State, and they played their hearts out for around a month and a half.
In the Finger Lakes East, reigning Player of the Year Devon “Junior” Martin and Nasir Harrison led a Geneva squad that had lost four starters to graduation. The heartbreaking loss in the first round of the Class A2 tournament did not take away from the leadership and skill they showed throughout the regular season. For that, both of them earned a spot on the Finger Lakes East 1st Team All-Star list.
Martin averaged 23.8 points per game while grabbing a team-high 128 rebounds and 37 assists. Harrison worked as the floor general for Geneva in 2021, averaging 15.2 points per game and 2.8 assists per game.
Wayne Central was the only other school to have two players named to the 1st Team.
Tyler Reynolds earned a selection along with Mason Blankenberg, who was also named the Finger Lakes East Player of the Year, leading the Eagles in rebounds and assists and split the scoring with Reynolds, averaging roughly 16 points a game each.
Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year Bill Thomson led the Eagles to an undefeated record, going 15-0 and winning the Class B1 championship 56-55 over Batavia. Thomson’s defense implemented was the biggest reason for the Eagles’ success.
Across 15 games, Wayne allowed an average of just 42.4 points, including seven games when they gave up less than 40 points.
“I was very appreciative of the fact that the other coaches in the league recognized the fact that our program was undefeated and that was nice but the individual awards, they’re nice, but obviously winning the championship with the undefeated team is really what matters the most,” Thomson said in a phone call.
“(Mason) definitely was our leader on the court,” Thomson said of Blankenberg. “He was our ball handler, he made a lot of our decisions, he keeps us intact, he does so many things. He’s an incredible defender too. He was well deserving.”
Marcus Whitman’s Jordan Lahue and Mynderse’s Troy Kabat made First Team as well. The two played a similar leadership roles on their respective teams. Both seniors led their teams in scoring on most nights and were a central part of the defense. Both Lahue and Kabat helped lead their teams to their respective sectional finals.
In the semifinal game against C. G. Finney, Kabat lit up the Falcons for 28 points in the Blue Devils’ largest and most exciting win of the season. In the semifinal against the Lions Lyons, Lahue dropped 31 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter and sent home the undefeated Lions squad.
Rounding out the First Team was Palmya-Macedon’s Paul Goodness, who led the Red Raiders in scoring along with his brother, Ian, who was named to the Second Team.
Along with Ian Goodness on the Second Team were several players that occasionally led their team in scoring, but were the furnace of hustle and heart for their teams.
Whitman’s Noah Hildreth and Aiden Royston were named Second Team All-Stars. Hildreth dropped 12 points in the Class C1 final vs. Avon while Royston spent the game wrestling rebounds over Avon’s multiple 6-foot starters. Mynderse’s Kared King also earned recognition for his play. In the semifinal against Finney, King and Kabat equaled each other with five 3-pointers each in the first half, and King ended with 27 points. More often than not, if Kabat or King had an off night scoring the ball, the other stepped up and carried the team to victory along with senior Nick Jones, who made Second Team as well.
Isaiah Camp was the centerpiece of Newark’s game for the majority of the season and was named to the Second Team. Camp attracted multiple defenders wherever he was on the floor and not only had the ability to score, but also to distribute the ball to Newark’s shooters.
Honorable mentions were the likes of Geneva sophomore Anthony Torres, whose lightning-quick hands earned him a team-high 45 steals at a lick of 3.5 per game. Brothers Carter and Brayden Steve earned honorable mentions as they were always a perimeter threat.
In a season like 2021, every player deserves on honorable mention for playing so many games in such a short amount of time. Not every team got a trophy and not every player got an award, but it was a season no coach or player will ever forget.