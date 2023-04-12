The goal for the Newark Reds boys basketball team during the 2022-23 season was to get back to the Class B1 Section V championship game. The Reds accomplished that as Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena returned to hosting the section’s biggest game of the year.
Newark defeated Batavia in the title game and then continued its postseason run all the way to the Class B state final four in Glens Falls.
The Reds finished 21-4 and were led all season long by seniors Brayden Steve and Raeshawn Howard. Junior Kellen Foster now becomes the focal point of head coach Henry Kuperus’ program next year. All three plus Kuperus made this year’s Finger Lakes East all-league selections.
Kuperus was named Coach of the Year while Steve and Howard were named to first team and Foster made second team.
Palmyra-Macedon (15-6) finished one game behind the Reds in the FL East standings. Red Raiders senior Ian Goodness was named the league’s Player of the Year.
The bottom half of the class B1 sectional bracket was filled with FL East teams. Waterloo (14-9) upset Pal-Mac in the quarterfinals while Newark was able to take down Geneva (12-10) in the quarters as well. The Reds then surpassed the Tigers at Bloomfield High School in the semifinals to get their shot against Batavia at the BCA.
Geneva senior Anthony Torres was named to the first team while Waterloo senior Nolan Slywka and junior Devin Mulvey-Salerno were named to the second team.
Torres and Goodness also were named Ronald McDonald all-stars.
Wayne Central (17-5) finished in third place in the FL East standings, and Eagles senior Alec Gilbert was named to the first team. Marcus Whitman (9-13), Mynderse Academy (4-17) and Penn Yan (4-18) rounded out this year’s East standings.
Mynderse senior Jaydan Ryrko was named to the first team, Whitman sophomore Brody Royston made the second team and Penn Yan senior Tanyon Dunning was named an honorable mention selection.
The story in FL West, was the rise of two schools coming together as one team. South Seneca and Romulus combined programs this year senior Mikey Kaufman earned Player of the Year honors. Kaufman’s head coach, Ryan Clemenson, was named Coach of the Year in the FL West for the Falcons. Kaufman also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone this season.
SS/R (17-4) won the league title over Red Jacket (12-9) but both had players represented in this year’s FL West all-league selections.
Red Jacket senior James Sibeto was named to the first team.
The Falcons defeated the Indians in a big game on Jan. 31 in Red Jacket that helped SS/R secure its first league title in 17 years. That was in the middle of a stretch in which the Falcons won 12 of 13 games.
Dundee/Bradford (12-9) finished in fourth place in the FL West standings this year and had senior Nick Slavick named to the first team. Slavick and Kaufman were both named Ronald McDonald all-stars as well.
Midlakes (8-13) also had junior Kyle Kumkey make first team this year.