GENEVA — The Mynderse Academy boys basketball team went into Friday as winners of four straight games. That streak started and ended with Geneva.
After beating the Panthers back on Jan. 12 to start their winning streak, the Blue Devils couldn’t stop Geneva from a dominant showing on the Panthers’ home court and fell 56-46.
Geneva never trailed and fended off a Blue Devils second-half surge.
“Any win in the Finger Lakes is a good win,” Geneva head coach Ed Collins Jr. said. “We’ve had a tough week, this is our fourth game in five days. To come out 3-1 this week was honestly my goal and I’m proud of the kids coming out 3-1.”
The Panthers came out of the gate on fire, scoring the first seven points of the ballgame.
Mynderse senior guard Troy Kabat scored 29 points against the Panthers in their first meeting this year and continued shooting well. He knocked down the final seven points of the opening quarter for the Blue Devils, and the Panthers led 18-13 heading into the second. Kabat went on to score a team-high 16 points.
Mynderse senior guard Will Korzeniewski cut the deficit to 22-19 halfway through the second quarter, but that was as close as the Blue Devils would get.
The Panthers answered with five straight points. Quality passing and movement led to the ball ending up with senior guard Ethan Townsend in the corner in front of the Blue Devils’ bench. The lefty knocked down the 3-pointer to put Geneva up double-digits for the first time in the game, forcing a Mynderse timeout at 30-19.
“My hat’s off to that Geneva defense tonight,” Mynderse head coach Pat Prayne said. “They disrupted us, they didn’t allow any easy passes, no easy drives — they’re very long and athletic — so I give Geneva a heck of a lot of credit.”
After trailing 34-21 at the halftime break, Mynderse cut the deficit to as close as five points but Geneva kept scoring and led 42-35 after three quarters.
Geneva senior guard Hector Rosado-Rodriguez padded the lead for his squad early in the fourth, draining two of his four 3-pointers to open up the final period. Rosado-Rodriguez finished his night with 14 points.
The next Panthers possession, junior forward Devin Thomas — practically un-guardable off the glass all game long — snagged one of his many offensive rebounds and finished the play with the layup to extend the Geneva lead to 50-35. Thomas finished with a game-high 18 points and the Panthers cruised to victory in the final minutes.
“We told them to relax,” Collins said on his team’s mindset coming into the fourth quarter after Mynderse cut into the lead. “I think we were a little too excited. We’re young, we don’t have a lot of varsity experience so it showed with us having the lead, we kept playing like it was closer, pushing the ball, take quick shots and at that point in time we wanted to milk that shot clock; take some more time off that clock and be smart with the ball.”
The Finger Lakes East title race is up for grabs for the rest of the regular season.
“If we’re hot, I’d put us up against anybody,” Prayne said on what it would take to win a league title. “We have guys coming back from COVID who were off for five to ten days. We’re just trying to work on Mynderse Academy, the league will work itself out. We always talk about sectionals in our practices everyday, if we start playing well, we can play with anybody in our league.”