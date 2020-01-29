GENEVA — Following their second loss to Wayne of the season, Geneva boys basketball used Tuesday night to not only get back in the win column, but to improve on their earlier season win over Penn Yan.
The Panthers (10-3, 7-2) survived their earlier meeting with the Mustangs by two points. On Tuesday, Geneva ensured that their two-point margin of victory did not occur again, as they trampled the Mustangs 74-40.
“Penn Yan plays hard, but we definitely wanted to show that we are a good team and the first game maybe shouldn’t be as close as it was,” Matt Deisering said. The first-year coach was then quick to credit the Mustangs. “I don’t want to take anything away from Penn Yan, Dan Doyle does a great job with them, but we wanted to set the tone a little bit more and the boys did a great job.”
Leading 39-16 at half, Geneva never took their foot off the gas and led 63-30 heading into the fourth.
“I don’t want them to stop playing hard and lay off on defense,” Deisering said. “Coming into the second half, the mindset is 0-0, the same as the start of the game. If we relax at all because of a lead we get into bad habits.”
Devon “Junior” Martin dropped his usual game-high in points with 15 to go with five rebounds. Fellow starter Nick Askin matched Martin’s 15 points with 15 of his own, including two three’s in the first and one in the third. Also chipping in for the Panthers was Dugan Doeblin, who drained three triples in the third for nine points off the bench.
“I expect the same things from my bench as the starters,” Deisering said.
Penn Yan (7-7, 3-6) had won three out of their last five games coming into Tuesday’s tilt. Their two losses had come to Pal-Mac by one point and Geneva by two points. All signs pointed to a competitive ball game, but the Panthers erased any inkling of a home loss. Geneva’s defense was stifling and as a result, Penn Yan’s highest scorer was Griffin Emerson with six points.
“The boys were excited, spirits were up,” Deisering said. “We’re still playing for sectionals. Right now, we have got to set ourselves up for sectionals. we need every win down the stretch. We’ve been working hard to win out to keep the second seed and hopefully first.”
Following the win, Geneva still sits firmly in second place in the Finger Lakes East league. The Mustangs will leapfrog Pal-Mac into sixth place. The Red Raiders lost to Wayne on Tuesday night 54-29.