WATERLOO — It’s the final week of the regular season for boys basketball. With the top of the Class B1 standings having yet to be decided, the winner of Tuesday’s night contest between the Geneva Panthers and Waterloo Indians would decide who stood atop the Class B1 mountain.
The last time these two teams met resulted in a 20-point win for the Panthers. Since then, Waterloo hasn’t tasted defeat and have turned around their season to become a legitimate sectional contender.
Waterloo played a perfect game for the first three quarters. They got to the line and hit the shots necessary for success. However, Geneva used a big run in the fourth quarter to win the game by a score of 58-54 to lock-up the number one seed in Class B1.
“We were trailing the whole game,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said of his team’s fight in the final quarter. “We looked down going into that fourth quarter and I told them we can do this. Guys made some (big) plays.”
In the fourth quarter of the game, the Panthers woke up and in a big way. Waterloo held an eight-point lead going into the final quarter. The Indians even led by double digits in the fourth.
Down, 50-40 after Waterloo’s Julian Ruiz hit a pair of free throws, Geneva head coach Matt Deisering did not give up on his boys despite being down 10 points with the game close to its end.
The Geneva and Waterloo student sections were staring eye to eye at one another, barking back and forth in a heated contest. Devon “Junior” Martin started to take over in the fourth quarter. Martin had a big, converted and-1 foul with about 4:20 to play to get the Panthers within four at 50-46.
Multiple amazing plays helped Geneva roar back for the win tonight. Nick Askin hit a big three-pointer to make it a 50-49 game.
After a costly Waterloo turnover, Martin found his way to the paint and corralled his own misses multiple times before finally getting the tip-in and a 51-50 lead for Geneva with 2:53. Waterloo tried to answer but the Indians were plagued by bad possessions leading to multiple turnovers and no points on the scoreboard.
The next possession for Geneva was a deep outlet pass by Nasir Harrison to Martin with a reverse lay-in to extend the Geneva lead. Waterloo again could not convert their possession and Harrison made them pay with another lay-up, leading to a Waterloo timeout with 2:04 remaining and a 55-50 Geneva lead.
The run for the Panthers ended at 17-0 when Ruiz knocked down a pair a free throws. Waterloo then hit two more free throws to make it a 57-54 game but could never tie with Geneva’s Harrison hitting a free throw down the other end to put the Panthers up by four.
Time ran out for Waterloo tonight as Martin threw down an emphatic windmill dunk right after the final buzzer to put an explanation point for Geneva’s comeback win.
“We didn’t handle the pressure well,” Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell stated. “We will use this as motivation for sectionals.”
Waterloo was led by Ruiz with a game-high 20 points. Kyle Slywka added 16 points. Waterloo will play one more time this regular season as they will host Eugenio Maria for senior day this Thursday. The Indians who will fall behind Geneva in the league and sectionals in a frustrating way. They will use Thursday’s non-league game as momentum going into sectionals.
Martin led Geneva in scoring tonight with 17 points with 8 of those 17 coming in the final quarter. Parker Bossard (14 points) and Harrison(10 points) also contributed down the stretch for this team.
Coach Deisering said his team will do what they always do to prepare for sectionals.
“We are going to enjoy this,” Deisering said. “We have 11 days off and we’re going to be the number one seed come Friday. We have a scrimmage on Saturday and that gives up about four to five days of practice to prepare for sectionals.”
Come Friday’s sectional brackets release, Geneva will be the one seed and Waterloo will most likely be the two seed in Class B1. After an instant classic like this one on Tuesday night, it be an even bigger potential rematch come the sectional Finals in the Blue Cross Arena.