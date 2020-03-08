ROCHESTER — On Jan. 17, the Geneva boys basketball team defeated Waterloo by 20 points for their ninth win of the young season. Nearly a month passed before the Indians would get their chance for atonement — instead, they threw away a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, costing them the No. 1 seed in the Section V Class B1 tournament.
The rivals did not have to wait all that long — 22 days, to be precise — to play one more game on Section V’s biggest stage.
It was the best game yet between the two, and it ended as the other two had: with the Panthers celebrating a victory.
Geneva’s 60-55 triumph Saturday morning at Blue Cross Arena gave the program its sixth sectional title, and its first in six seasons. Waterloo was hoping to hoist its first championship trophy in 48 years.
Much like Geneva had done Feb. 14, Waterloo erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come within two points of the Panthers. With 9 seconds to go, Waterloo had crawled back to within 57-55, and the Indians’ faithful had created enough noise to contribute to Geneva’s 1-for-8 struggle from the free throw line down the stretch.
After Nasir Harrison made the second of two free throws, Waterloo attempted to inbound the ball to Julian Ruiz, who was sprinting parallel to the midcourt line. Geneva’s Devon “Junior” Martin stepped in front, got a hand on the pass and intercepted the ball. He was fouled with 6.3 seconds to go.
Martin, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, delivered in the clutch, sinking the clinching foul shots with 6.3 seconds remaining.
Ruiz’s last-gasp attempt bounded away, allowing the Panthers to began their celebration.
Geneva will face Class B2-champion Avon Wednesday night at a site and time to be determined. The winner advances to the state tournament.
“I knew we were in a good spot,” first-year Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said after the game. “Great steal to seal the game for us by Devon, so it was nerve-racking, but I have confidence in these guys. They’ve come through all year. I knew we’d find a way to win.”
Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell, visibly upset after the game, was proud of the way his team battled as it had so often lately.
“It’s what we’ve been doing the second part of the season,” Darnell said of his team’s ability to come back from deficits. “The kids have gotten a lot tougher mentally, and I am proud of them for that.
“We had a successful season. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but these kids accomplished a lot of things. Waterloo hasn’t been here in 19 years. It’s too bad that we couldn’t finish the deal, but we lost to a really good team too.”
The game began with a strong bucket from Geneva guard Parker Bossard, a sign the two teams would be attacking the rim. However, when the opportunity arose, both teams didn’t hesitate from 3-point range, and after the two teams exchanged 3-pointers, Geneva found themselves ahead 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Martin began to impose his will on the boards. Martin’s signature, lime-green shoes were seen soaring into the air to secure rebounds and block shots. Martin ended the game with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Despite the hustle, Geneva (19-4) had a tough time converting their opportunities; after Waterloo’s John Lawrence nailed a 3-pointer, the game was tied at 20-20. Despite losing the lead, the Panthers continued to attack the inside and wear down Waterloo’s interior defense. Bossard came up huge, converting several lay-ins with the defense draped all over him. Bossard ended with a team-high 13 points.
With the 1-2 combination of Liam Ryan stealing the ball and Geneva finishing at the rim, the Panthers regained a strong lead, 27-20, with less than 2 minutes left in the second quarter. After a Kyle Slywka layup, Lawrence showed his range once again and swished a 3-pointer that beat the buzzer and kept Waterloo within three points at the half, 28-25.
The Panthers answered with a strong third quarter. They scored 15 points while holding the Indians (17-6) to just seven. A 5-0 run to begin from Geneva saw a corner 3 from Nick Askin and another tough lay-in from Bossard. The game turned in Geneva’s favor when Martin jumped above the rim and emphatically swatted away an attempted layup.
Geneva began to control the pace of play and possession, forcing several Waterloo mistakes and turnovers. The third quarter ended after Jagger Kerr nailed a corner 3 and Harrison completed a traditional 3-point play.
The Panthers went into the fourth quarter leading 43-32.
Waterloo refused to give in, as Slywka began the quarter with an underhanded lay-in followed by Ruiz’s steal and conventional 3-point play.
Though Waterloo continued to battle, Geneva was able to answer on most offensive possessions to keep the Indians at bay. With 3:37 left, Geneva was up 52-42.
Lawrence proved clutch for the Indians with 2 minutes left. After blocking Askin’s corner 3, he ran the floor and nailed a 3-pointer of his own to reduce the gap to 54-49.
After another Bossard bucket, Lawrence slashed through the lane for an easy two points. The Indians began to foul Geneva, and it would pay off. The Panthers went 3-of-10 from the line in the final minute of play.
With under 20 seconds remaining, the Indians attempted to take the lead with a 3-pointer. It didn’t go, but Slywka used his length to attempt a tip-in. The ball refused to fall, and Harrison secured the rebound. His free throw, and Martin’s late theft, sealed the outcome.
“We knew we were going to make it here,” said Martin, who was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Bossard, Ryan and Askin, Waterloo’s Slywka and Mike Hubbard, and Newark’s Josh Green. “We just had to finish it.”
“These 15 kids are awesome,” Deisering said of his group. “They don’t care who scores. They don’t care who gets the glory. They root for each other ... it doesn’t matter who.
“I knew from the beginning I had a team — I had a team that was going to go get it every night give me everything they’ve got, and they’ve done that every single game we’ve played.”