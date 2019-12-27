GENEVA — Following the holiday break and a few days off, the Geneva boys basketball team got off to a slow start against Marcus Whitman on Thursday evening.
The Panthers (4-1) hosted the Wildcats (4-2) and led by four points in the fourth quarter before closing out the game on a 11-0 run to win 60-45 in the first round of the Geneva Tournament.
“First half our defense was not active, our intensity wasn’t there,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said after the game. “We played much, much better in the second half.”
Parker Bossard led the way for the Panthers on offense. He scored a game-high 24 points and secured five rebounds. 18 of his 24 points came in the second half. Bossard’s big night lied at the core of a team win for the Panthers.
“Parker was huge for us,” Deisering said. “His defense and post play were just phenomenal.”
On a night when the offense was not clicking early and the defense came out slow, Bossard and Devon Martin had come through in the second half after trailing 29-28 after two quarters.
Martin had 13 points, six rebounds and four key steals that helped Geneva’s defense settle in for the second half.
“It was more getting movement,” Deisering said. “Marcus Whitman is a very disciplined team and Greg O’Connor does a great job. (Geneva) responded and executed.”
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers led 49-45. After two minutes of energetic defense and a few tough layups, Geneva led 53-45 with possession. Following a missed shot, Panthers’ senior forward Jagger Kerr wrangled an offensive rebound, kicked the ball out beyond the arc to a waiting Nick Askin who banked in a three-pointer to effectively ice the game and put the Panthers up 11 points.
Bossard would add an extra layup soon after for good measure and the Panthers would run out the clock to secure their fourth victory of the season. In the final quarter, Geneva held Marcus Whitman to three points.
Jordan Lahue would lead Marcus Whitman in scoring with 14 points and four three-pointers in the first half. Once Geneva’s defense snapped into shape, Lahue did not score a single bucket in the second half. Wildcats’ junior guard Ryan Herod added 9 points that came from 3 three-pointers in the second half.
“First half was great, and then we were only down three at the end of the third, the fourth quarter really got to us,” Marcus Whitman head coach Gregory O’Connor said. “I felt like we didn’t take care of the ball well in the second half. We tried to force the issue a little too much.”
Following the win and seeing how his team’s defense responded in the second half, coach Deisering remains rightfully positive about his team’s defense.
“To me, we can guard anybody, no matter who were playing,” Deisering stated. “(In the first half) We left guys open, we weren’t talking. It was a lack of communication. At halftime we adjusted and they responded.”