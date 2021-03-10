PENFIELD — The question this entire season for the Geneva Panthers has been how they will respond after their state championship run was cut-short last year and their jump to Class A in 2020-21
Geneva left it all out on the court, but fell in a heartbreaker by a final score of 77-76 when Greece Athena senior Kenny Freeman hit a free throw with 0.5 seconds left in the game on Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of them,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering stated after the game. “(Greece Athena) is a good team, they’re athletic. The boys fought right to the end. We were down by 10 there late and we just kept fighting.”
Athena led for most of the game but there was no quit in the Panthers.
A late third-quarter run by the Panthers chipped away at the 10-point deficit with a corner-3 at the buzzer by Geneva senior Nasir Harrison to cut the deficit to 59-55 to give his team momentum heading into the fourth quarter.
Harrison ended the final game of his high school career with 15 points.
Panthers sophomore Anthony Torres connected on the first points of the fourth quarter in the opening minute as part of his 13 points to get the Panthers within two points.
As they had all game long, Athena continued to use their size in the fourth quarter and were able to keep tacking on points to keep Geneva at bay.
Despite Geneva senior Devon “Junior” Martin getting called for his fourth foul of the game with 1:49 to go in the third quarter, it didn’t effect the Panthers’ leading scorer from leaving it all on the floor in his final game wearing a Geneva uniform.
Martin finished off his final game with a game-high 35 points.
Martin’s teammate, Harrison, was huge in the fourth quarter.
Harrison nailed a deep 3-pointer from about 23-feet out with two minutes to go in the game to cut the Athena lead to 74-71.
After another Athena bucket, Harrison drove through the gut of the Athena defense and laid in a bucket to keep Geneva within three, 76-73.
Athena rushed down the court to try and make it a two-possession game but was called for an offensive foul call, giving Geneva the ball back with 38 seconds to go.
After timeouts from both sides, Harrison put up a 3-pointer to tie from the left corner but his shot was blocked out of play by a Athena defender with 10.9 seconds to go.
On the ensuing inbound, Martin gathered the ball on the left wing and pulled up from beyond the arc and drained a clutch 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and tie the game 76-76 with 4.1 seconds remaining.
On the next Athena possession, a shooting foul was called on Panthers senior Wyatt Patchett. Freeman pulled up and fired a jumper just inside the 3-point arc with the clock showing 0 seconds.
It was determined that 0.5 seconds were left in the game and Freeman went to the line.
Freeman’s first free throw attempt was off, but the glimmer of hope that gave Geneva was short lived.
Freeman swished the next free throw and Geneva senior Da’Marion McCall gave a three quarters length shot attempt for one last miracle that was no good.
“I’ve had this senior group for all four years, two years on JV and two years for Varsity,” Deisering added about his seniors. “I’m sad to see them end like this. We were hoping to repeat but it wasn’t in the cards. Hats of to them, (Kenny Freeman) hit the free throw with 0.5 seconds left. When you leave it all out on the floor I guess you have no regrets.”