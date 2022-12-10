GENEVA — In the Finger Lakes East boys basketball league, no lead is safe — even a 14-point lead at home. A furious comeback in the fourth quarter by Wayne Central was halted by Geneva in the final minute and the Panthers held on to win its season opener, 47-41.
“I don’t think any team in the East is ever going to quit. It’s always going to be a battle,” Geneva head coach Ed Collins Jr. said after the game. “At no time did we think the game was in the bag.”
“I thought the difference was (Geneva) handled the boards better than we did,” Wayne head coach Bill Thomson said after the game. “We wanted to make it more of a half-court game and they were able to push the ball and some of their seniors really stepped up.”
After a 10-2 run to begin the game, the Panthers led the whole way. Though the offense showed typical early-season rust, the defense played a scrappy but structured game against an Eagles team that scored 137 points in its first two games.
“We had good pressure to start,” Collins said. “Being pesky and when it got into a half-court set, we didn’t allow a lot to get into the lane. I thought we did a good job of pushing out and not giving up easy baskets.”
At the center of the defense for the Panthers was senior co-captain Brian Whitley, who ended with a game-high 16 points and out-rebounded and blocked nearly every Wayne player who entered the key.
“Really happy with him and the way he played,” Collins Jr. said of Whitley. “Brian put a lot of progress in all summer. He’s our anchor on defense.”
Geneva’s defense also got a huge spark off the bench from Quadere Lawson. Lawson, who ended with eight points, clamped down on every Wayne shooter no matter the height differential and played full-court press all game long.
A 12-6 first quarter lead for Geneva fed into a 22-18 lead at the half. Minor mistakes such as turnovers and fouls prevented the Panthers from sprinting away with the game in the first half. In the second quarter, the Eagles’ shooters got warm from deep range and got key buckets from freshman Cam Blankenberg.
Blankenberg and the likes of Alec Gilbert provided tight perimeter defense and allowed few open looks from 3-point range for Geneva. The Panthers’ floor general Anthony Torres — who made his first start since February 2021 after recovering from an ACL tear — moved the ball well, directed the offense, and got to the rack with 15 points.
The Panthers came out of the locker room with pace and momentum in the third quarter, and with a few steals and buckets from Lawson, the team slowly widened the gap in scoring. Entering the final quarter, Geneva led 37-25.
Being the experienced head coach he is, Thomson was able to get his young team to rally in the fourth quarter.
“Billy Thomson’s one of the best coaches in Section V,” Collins said. “He’s got a great program, he’s built it from the ground up; you know no matter what that (Wayne) is never going to quit.”
Gilbert, Blankenberg and PJ Ostrowski got the Eagles (2-1, 0-1) to within seven points at 43-36 and began fouling with less than a minute to play. After a steal, Gilbert hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-41 with 16.8 seconds left.
Wayne had no choice but to foul and though the momentum was on the side of the Eagles, Whitley kept cool and converted twice at the line to seal the win in the first game of the season for Geneva.