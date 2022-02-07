GENEVA — It was a battle of first-year head coaches on Saturday between Waterloo’s Josh Rice and Geneva’s Ed Collins Jr.
Some of Collins’ Panthers had decreased minutes of playing time due to suspensions. That allowed Geneva’s bench to see more live action than usual on Saturday against the Indians.
Geneva stepped up as a team and hung on to beat a pesky Waterloo squad 69-61 on Saturday afternoon.
“Any win in the Finger Lakes we’ll take,” Collins said. “We’re a young team, improving week to week. We’re getting there, we’re starting to get a little better. Today we got a lot more guys in, we had some suspensions that needed to take place and I give credit to those kids on the bench because they stepped up. We didn’t drop a beat, they kept playing hard and showed the level of play that we can be at.”
Waterloo (6-10, 2-9) had multiple of leads in the early parts of the game while Collins’ usual starters were out on the floor.
It wasn’t until the smallest man on the court coming off of Collins’ bench in junior guard Andrew Avedisian, standing at 5-foot 6-inches was able to drive right to the paint for the wraparound lay-up to put his Panthers up 11-9. It was a lead that stayed true for the remainder of the game.
Geneva senior guard Hector Rosado-Rodriguez led his team in scoring with 20 points while also contributing with five rebounds and four assists.
Rosado-Rodriguez scored seven of his 20 points in the first quarter to give his Panthers a 17-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
Senior guard Will Diaz knocked down four three-pointers on the day adding up for his 12 points in the game.
Diaz drained two of his four three-pointers in the second quarter to slightly extend the Panthers lead to 28-21 at the halftime break.
Waterloo did fall behind by double digit points for the first time in the game in that second quarter but Indians senior guard Carson Hay-Snyder was able to make a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut the lead to just seven points at the half.
Geneva junior forward Devin Thomas took over in the third quarter as he scored eight of his 12 points in that period capping it off with a fast-break dunk with 58 seconds left to go in the third.
The Panthers (7-8, 6-5) extended their lead to 50-29 after three quarters of play.
The large deficit didn’t stop the Indians from continuing to fight.
Hay-Snyder’s three pointer right before halftime was the Indians lone three-pointer for the game coming into the fourth quarter.
Waterloo then drained nine more three-pointers in the final period as junior guard Nolan Slywka connected on four three-pointers in the fourth helping him finish his day off with a game-high 22 points.
Indians senior guard Jordan Kraft sank three three-pointers in the fourth quarter as well helping him finish with 15 points while Conner McCann contributed with 11 points.
Waterloo’s full-court pressure made it difficult for the Panthers as they cut the deficit back to single-digits but time ran out on the Waterloo late push.
“We came out in the second half and put together a decent showing,” Rice said on the his team’s fight. “I thought we struggled in the first half, the kids really rallied in the second half to play much better.”
Waterloo tied their season-worst 3-game losing streak as they now head back home on Tuesday when they welcome in first-place Palmyra-Macedon at 7:30 p.m.
“The same thing that we have been saying all year long, that’s to be competitive every night and to play as a team,” Rice added on what he’s looking for from his team for the remainder of the season. “That was our goals and we’ve met them so far. I’m hoping to we can put together a couple games here and get on some kind of winning streak heading into sectionals but we have a tough schedule coming up.”
Geneva plays a non-league contest this evening when travel to play AA’s Edison Tech at 6 p.m.
“I’d like to be farther ahead knowledge wise than where we are but we’re gaining it,” Collins said on his team right now. “So, it is a good thing having a couple of weeks left to get ready. We’re still young, we’re athletic. If I still think that we have a good chance, hopefully we can make some noise when we get to that time.”