GENEVA — Waterloo has been one of the hottest teams in the Finger Lakes East boys basketball league of late.
The Indians were 7-1 in their last eight games as they roared up the standings in recent weeks, leapfrogging Newark and getting within reach of Geneva for second place.
Waterloo ran into an even hotter team Friday night in rival Geneva.
The Panthers have been playing better basketball recently, and it shone in the form of monstrous rebounding and tough baskets during a 63-43 victory over the Indians.
“The game plan was rebounding,” said Geneva head coach Matt Deisering, whose team improved to 9-2 overall, including 6-1 in league play. “We talked about rebounding and getting up and down the court, pushing the ball. I knew we could get back on them. They crash a lot of guys to the boards, so we pushed the ball and got a lot of fast-break points off rebounds.”
Despite the final margin of victory, Waterloo (7-4, 5-3) showed how formidable they can be through the first two quarters. The Indians battled back multiple times in the first 16 minutes.
The game began with Geneva’s Devon “Junior” Martin swatting two shots from Waterloo and then pushing the ball up the floor for quick and-1 opportunities. As Geneva appeared to be pulling away, as they have done so often in games this season, Waterloo’s Kyle Slywka and Julian Ruiz or someone else answered right back.
Slywka used his length and hands to slash through the Geneva defense and earn two and-1 opportunities. The key buckets, paired with a big block, were part of a 10-0 Waterloo run that would erase an 8-point deficit and put the Indians up by 2.
Last week, Geneva shot the lights out from behind the arc against Newark. This week, the Panthers exhibited an entirely different skill set as they earned baskets inside, many coming on second and third chances after strong offensive rebounding from the likes of Martin and Wyatt Patchett. Martin would end the game with game-highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Patchett ended with 4 points and 7 rebounds.
“I was really working that game,” Martin said with a smile after the game.
Waterloo continued to trade buckets in the second quarter, resulting in five lead changes in the first half. What happened in the third quarter was ecstasy for any Geneva fan.
With the score 29-23 in favor of Geneva, the Panthers came out in the second half and dialed up their game. A quick pair of corner 3s from Nick Askin in the third allowed Geneva to begin to pull away. Waterloo was plagued by untimely fouls and turnovers.
Following a Nasir Harrison fast-break basket, Waterloo took a timeout. Three and a quarter minutes into the third quarter, Geneva had sprung to a 44-31 lead over the Indians. A few more turnovers later, Geneva had gone on an 8-2 spurt in 75 seconds to take a commanding 52-33 lead.
“I think Geneva outplayed us for most of the game,” Waterloo head coach Tim Darnell said. “They rebounded the ball great, they got into the lane driving the ball, and they were much more aggressive throughout the game.”
The Panthers held Waterloo at bay for the remainder of the game. Darnell emptied his bench with 4 minutes to go.
“Parker, Junior and even Wyatt, they are big guys and they play hard,” Deisering said. “Even missing some shots we were able to pull down some offensive rebounds and finish.”
While Darnell acknowledged it being a tough loss, he said it gives the Indians a chance to plug some holes their game and get set for the postseason.
“Hopefully, we’ve learned from the mistakes we made tonight and we can work on it in practice and get better,” he said. “We have another tough game this Wednesday against Hornell, and hopefully we can start a new streak.”
The play of the game occurred in the fourth quarter. Harrison stole the ball and headed down the right side of the court with numbers, including Martin, who was streaking down the middle. Harrison lobbed a perfect pass to Martin, who caught the ball in midair and slammed it with authority, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
“That was hype!” Martin said with a laugh. “That was a really good alley-oop too.”