GENEVA — For the majority of the 32 minutes against Newark on Thursday night, Geneva boys basketball struggled to do something they did nearly every game in 2020: keep a double-digit lead.
Newark (0-2, 0-2) maintained striking distance throughout the contest until Devon “Junior” Martin and the rest of the Panthers turned on the afterburners in the final three minutes to win their season opener 73-54.
“We play hard and good things are going to happen, and they did.” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said after the win. “We had a few lapses but I knew that was coming today. Overall — first game of the season — we played phenomenal. We played hard and that’s what I want out of them.”
On the Newark side, head coach Henry Kuperus knows that this flyby season will not allow for gradual improvement, and after dropping their first two games of the season, it must happen soon.
“They come to practice everyday and work hard and are getting equipped,” Kuperus said of his young squad. “It’s a sprint this year, not a marathon, and we’re going to make the best of it.”
Newark was without their starting sophomore guard Raeshawn Howard, who did warm up with the team, but has not accumulated the number of practices required to get in a game yet. Coach Kuperus expects Howard to get in games starting next week, which will be massive addition to the Reds.
After losing eight seniors, the Panther bench was far less packed than last season, but what they lacked in roster depth they made up in heart and hustle, which were evident from the jump.
After Martin scored the game’s first bucket on a fastbreak layup, Geneva’s high-pressure defense forced an immediate turnover and led to another Panther basket.
Rust showed early on for both teams as there were several scrappy loose ball scrambles, broken set plays and few 3-point attempts.
Geneva’s offensive rebounding began to give them an edge and with the game’s first 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter courtesy of Martin, the Panthers started to get their game going.
The reigning Finger Lakes East Player of the Year in Martin picked up right where he left off in 2020 and ended with 34 points.
Alongside Martin were key players like Nasir Harrison, Wyatt Patchett and newcomer sophomore guard Anthony Torres.
Combined, the three scored 30 points and stuffed several Newark offensive attempts and provided steals, buckets, blocks and rebounds at every turn of the game.
“Anthony did great for us…he’s ready to play up here,” Deisering said. “Wyatt’s just a monster on the boards.”
Geneva got their double-digit lead in the second quarter and were up 30-20 with under a minute remaining.
Newark countered with a fastbreak bucket from sophomore guard Brayden Steve and an immediate corner 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five points heading into the half.
The Panthers came out in the third quarter with the same sandpaper play and got an immediate steal from Harrison, who got the bucket as part of his 11 points. Senior guard Nate Askin hit a subsequent 3-pointer to give back Geneva the double digit lead.
The third quarter saw both teams exchange body blows with deep 3-pointers from Martin and a showtime alley-oop layup from Harrison to Martin. Those points were immediately followed by a put-back layup from Newark center Isaiah Camp and a 3-pointer from senior Carter Steve. Camp led his team in scoring with 14 points.
Every time either team looked like they could pull away or pull even, the opponent fought right back.
“We’re going to work and try and improve every day,” Kuperus said. “It’s all we can do.”
Geneva led 52-43 heading into the final quarter. After the first two minutes, the Reds’ turnovers began to catch up with them.
Many of the players on the current roster were within arm’s reach of a state championship last year, and that mentality came to fruition Thursday night in the final minutes.
On back-to-back possessions, Geneva forced a turnover, got the ball to Martin who secured the layup. Already up by 10 points, the two buckets from the turnovers effectively iced the game with 3:35 to go.
A final steal and breakaway dunk from Martin for his 34th point of the night sealed the deal, and Geneva defended home court on their Senior Night.