BLOOMFIELD — The atmosphere of playing in Blue Cross Arena is enough to motivate any basketball player. However, the Section V tournament has come and gone, and now champions like the Geneva boys basketball team begin the journey to states.
It started in Bloomfield High School’s gym on Wednesday night against the Class B2 champion, Avon.
What began as a lockdown defensive battle with plenty of physicality turned into a runaway game for the Panthers. With 4:28 left in the fourth quarter, the starters for both Avon and Geneva were subbed out, and the Panthers’ bench players rode the final minutes to a whopping 84-56 win over Avon.
The Panthers (20-4) qualified for the state tournament for the first time. They’ll face Section VI-champion Olean in the quarterfinals Saturday at Buffalo State College. Opening tip is set for 3:30 p.m.
“These boys are hungry,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said his squad set a season high for points scored. “They want to win. They want to be sitting in Glens Falls next weekend.
“Motivating them is really not a problem for me. As long as there’s hoops and a floor, they’re ready to go.”
The game began slowly, with both teams clogging their respective lanes and drawing foul after foul. The first quarter took over 20 minutes; after a plethora of free throws from both squads, the Panthers trailed Avon 12-10 with a minute left to play.
The first quarter ended with a fantastic team play from the Panthers. With possession in Avon’s end, Geneva’s Devon “Junior” Martin heaved a crosscourt pass to Nasir Harrison that looked to be going well wide of him and out of bounds. In one motion, Harrison leaped to his left, caught the ball in his left hand and passed it to Nick Askin, who pulled up from 3-point range to nail the go-ahead bucket.
Harrison started because senior guard Liam Ryan was out after re-aggravating a shoulder injury.
“Liam’s shoulder started hurting in the middle of the (sectional final),” Harrison said. “He just pushed through (the pain) because we wanted that sectional title.”
The first quarter ended with Geneva up 15-12.
With Ryan out, Deisering reached into his deep bench and called on the likes of Wyatt Patchett, Michael Bowler and Dugan Doeblin for a few minutes in the second quarter. Bowler was the first to come off the bench and immediately nailed a 3-pointer to give Geneva a 21-14 lead.
Avon (17-7) managed to get momentum back on its side with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 21. The two teams would continue trading buckets in the second quarter: Martin hit a 3-pointer to put Geneva up 32-27.
With 2 minutes left, Deisering subbed out Martin and called Doeblin’s number.
Doeblin has been the first player off the bench to greet his teammates at every timeout or end of quarter all season. Any time he gets playing time, the team is on their feet. Doeblin received the ball at the top of the arc with about 20 seconds left in the half and, without hesitation, launched a 3-point shot that hit nothing but net and the Geneva fans and bench exploded into joy.
“I know these kids can do that,” Deisering said of his team’s ability to step up whenever needed. “Anytime we go into a game I say, ‘Be ready,’ and these guys are always approachable. They’re ready, they listen, they work at practice and push our starters, so I have confidence in all these guys when I put them in.”
At the half, Geneva had regained the momentum and taken a 38-29 lead. The likes of Harrison, Martin and Bossard drove inside consistently and, if the lane collapsed, they would kick out to Askin or Jagger Kerr, both of whom hit nearly every shot from beyond the arc. Kerr ended with 16 points, a dozen on 3-pointers, and 3 assists. Askin hit three 3s for nine points, and added 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Geneva erupted for a season-high 30 points in the third quarter, highlighted by Kerr’s three 3s. Also hitting his stride was Parker Bossard, who has never been afraid to attack the paint.
“I know I have the strength to finish over people sometimes, so I just have to go out there and know that I can do it,” Bossard said.
Bossard dropped in 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter as the Panthers exploded to a 68-44 advantage.
Martin led the Panthers with a game-high 21 points to go with 9 rebounds and 2 assists.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Panthers were exuberant about making their first trip to states.
“It feels great,” Harrison said. “It feels great! It’s history. That’s history right there. Great feeling.”