GENEVA — The Geneva boys basketball team had gone further into a season than any of its predecessors. The Panthers were scheduled to play Section VI representative Olean in the Class B regionals, with a shot at the state final four on the line.
However, Saturday’s game — and all other NYSPHSAA winter championship events, including bowling and hockey — were postponed indefinitely Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear if the state tournament will resume.
Before Thursday’s postponement, Geneva was suppose to play in front of no fans. Panthers head coach Matt Deisering said the team was limited to 23 people in attendance, more than likely all parents.
Geneva (20-4) is poised to continues its journey — provided it gets a chance.
The Panthers routed Avon 84-56 Wednesday in the state tournament qualifier. The Panthers have outscored their last three opponents by an average of 20 points since squeaking past Pal-Mac in its postseason opener.
“It was a wake-up call for us,” Deisering said of the 61-56 victory over the Red Raiders in the Section V Class B1 quarterfinals. “The layoff really hurt us; we didn’t have a layoff like that all year. It really messed us up.
“Now we’re back on our schedule, so to speak.”
Liam Ryan, a senior captain playing in his third season at the varsity level, missed the Avon game after re-aggravating a shoulder injury in Geneva’s 60-55 win over Waterloo in the Class B1 sectional final. Deisering said Ryan would be ready to go not long before learning that Saturday’s game wouldn’t happen.
Ryan is part of a senior-oriented group that played well as a team the vast majority of the season.
“We just been focusing on pounding the ball inside, and we know we can get shooters on the outside,” senior Parker Bossard said. “Get the ball inside and it collapses because (Devon Martin) obviously is really hard to stop down there.”
“We’ve just got to play,” Martin, a junior, added. “We made history (on Wednesday) because no Geneva team has ever made it this far, and we want to keep going.”
If the season is cut short for the seniors because of coronavirus, it will be disappointing for sure, but nothing will change the fact this Panthers squad will go down in school history as one of the best.
The Panthers were preparing for an Olean team that won its Class B regional qualifier 36-35 over Allegany-Limestone on a last-second 3-pointer.
“I watched a little bit of film on Olean,” Deisering said.
After spending the past few seasons as junior varsity coach, Deisering said he learned a lot from moving to the varsity level, especially from former Panthers coach Brian Miller.
“(The season) is long,” Deisering joked.
“There’s always been a lot of extra things that (Coach Miller) use to do and now I’m doing,” Deisering continued. “It’s been great. I don’t want the season to end. It’s a great group of kids, and they’re enjoying the ride.”
The community certainly got behind Geneva, as witnessed by huge turnouts during the postseason run. They might not get another chance to root on the Panthers.
“We’ve done a lot of hard work to not to play this game,” Deisering said.