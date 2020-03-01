GENEVA — Geneva, seeded No. 1 in the Section V Class B1 boys basketball tournament, beat No. 8 Palmyra-Macedon by at least 20 points in both of their Finger Lakes League meetings this season. A packed house was on hand Saturday to see the two teams go at it once again in what would turn into a game that surprised most.
The Panthers led most of the way, but the Red Raiders never went away. Geneva survived a scare but managed to head to semifinals with a 61-56 win.
The game began with Geneva coach Matt Deisering waving his arms up and down to get the crowd fired up before the national anthem.
Once play began, Devon “Junior” Martin received a pass down low from Parker Bossard. Martin missed the layup but snagged his own offensive rebound and scored the first two points. He would go on to lead Geneva with 17 points.
The first possession for the Red Raiders resulted in a 3-pointer from sophomore Paul Goodness to put his club ahead. He was a factor all night long, scoring a game-high 31 points.
A few possessions later, Paul’s brother Ian, a freshman, hit a left wing 3-pointer to put the Red Raiders back up at 6-4. It was a solid night for the Goodness brothers as Ian dropped 17 points; their 48 points represented 86-percent of the Red Raiders’ offense.
Right before the first quarter ended, Paul Goodness grabbed his own rebound off a missed free throw and kicked it out to teammate Dan Hooper for a right side 3-pointer. The Panthers would hang onto a 13-10 lead after one.
In the second quarter, no points were scored by either side until the 5:17 mark when Paul Goodness hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 13-all.
It was a back-and-forth quarter that Deisering was not expecting going in.
“We didn’t play defense like the first two times we played (Pal-Mac),” he said. “We were lazy, lackadaisical, we didn’t move our feet, we didn’t keep them out of the lane.”
With Pal-Mac taking advantage of Geneva’s lapses, the Red Raiders took a 21-17 lead with a tad over two minutes left in the half. It was the biggest lead of the game for Pal-Mac but it wouldn’t last until halftime. Geneva cut the lead to 21-19 and after a layup from Martin tied it at 21-all, Geneva’s Liam Ryan hit a floater from the middle of the paint and the Panthers had completed a 6-point turnaround to lead 23-21 at the break.
The first basket of the third quarter came 45 seconds in when Pal-Mac’s lone senior AJ Johnson-Ross converted off his own offensive rebound miss to tie it at 23.
“We’re going to miss him a lot, he was huge part of our team,” Pal-Mac coach Trevor Sanders said of his lone senior,
Following two made free throws by Paul Goodness, Ryan dribbled down the court and from the top of the key, lobbed it up to Martin for an emphatic alley-oop dunk that fired up the home fans and gave Geneva a 27-25 lead.
Geneva’s defense then began to find its groove as the Red Raiders struggled to get the ball over hall-court in their next two possessions. The Panthers forced two turnovers and two timeouts in less than a minute.
The third quarter ended with Geneva ahead 42-36. Despite the deficit, every time the Panthers looked like they were about to pull away, the Red Raiders dusted themselves off and fought right back.
“I couldn’t of ask for anything more,” Sanders stated on his team’s fight. “We did exactly what we wanted to go game-play wise, they stuck with it. We played our tails off.”
The Panthers would go up by eight on the first possession of the fourth quarter after a pair of Jagger Kerr free-throws. Kerr finished his night with 14 points, half of them coming from the free-throw line.
Back-to-back scoring possessions for the Red Raiders were capped by Hooper nailing another 3-pointer to cut the Geneva lead to 44-41.
Geneva exhibited its mental toughness as well. Kerr and teammate Nick Askin answered Hooper’s 3-pointer with two 3-pointers of their own in the final eight minutes.
Pal-Mac was forced to foul and it paid off as Geneva missed multiple free throws. Paul and Ian Goodness continued with a barrage of points, accounting for 15 of the Red Raider’s 20 fourth-quarter points.
“Just giving these younger kids the experience,” Sanders stated. “Going forward, I hope to build off of this. They got to taste what varsity basketball was like to be ready to take the next step next year.”
Despite six missed free throws from Geneva in the fourth, the Red Raiders just couldn’t seem to secure the rebounds needed to stop Geneva from second chance points late in the game.
It was a six-point game when Ian Goodness hit a 3-pointer from the left wing. A quick Red Raiders foul with only 4.2 seconds left in the game forced Geneva to make clutch free throws. Kerr would do just that, making it a 61-56 game. The Panthers would steal the Red Raiders’ inbound pass and secure the win.
“We gotta get back on the horse and (get) ready to play,” Deisering stated about the next game. “We’re playing a different style team. We play defense like we did tonight and we’re in trouble. We’ve got to get back to the defense we’ve played all year long.”
Geneva looks to learn from their mistakes heading into the semifinal. The Panthers will play No. 4 Hornell on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School.