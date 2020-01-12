NEWARK — The Geneva High School boys basketball team had everything going Friday night in Newark.
The Panthers fired on all cylinders for the entire 32 minutes, roaring past the Reds 64-45 and taking over sole possession of second place in the Finger Lakes East.
Seemingly every player wearing a Panthers jersey contributed to the complete effort. The likes of Liam Ryan and Nick Askin seemed to get their hands on everything and threatened to steal the ball on every Newark possession. Following their several steals would be a solid transition to the offensive end, where Jagger Kerr, Nasir Harrison or Devon Martin would make a shot for 2 or 3 points.
A collapsing and stifling defense fueled the transition offense, and the Panthers (7-2, 4-1 FL East) ran away from Newark early in the second quarter.
“The kids played great defense,” Geneva head coach Matt Deisering said after the game, somewhat in awe himself. “We knew we could pressure them. We knew could cause problems with the pressure. It was one of the best efforts I’ve ever seen out of a Geneva team in a few years. We got up in their grills, made them make plays, and we took everything away.
“The offense was great (too). We shared the ball, we hit shots. I tell my guys, ‘If you’re open, shoot the ball.’ Everybody can shoot the ball, and tonight we hit shots.”
Newark (6-4, 4-2) looked ready for the challenge in the early stages. Three quick possessions equaled a 7-2 Reds lead, as the home team made its first three shots.
Geneva snapped into form shortly thereafter, going on a 6-0 run to take the lead — and that is when the Panthers’ defense began to pad the lead. Newark barely had time to set up as either Ryan, Askin or Kerr would steal the ball, leading to several basket-and-1 opportunities for Martin, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
In the blink of an eye, Geneva was up 15-9 after the first 8 minutes. They would not let up.
In the second quarter, Harrison and Kerr rained down 3s as if it was a 3-point shooting competition. The Panthers missed only one 3-point attempt out of five shots in the second quarter. Newark’s inability to match up on defense, paired with their inability to finish at the rim, spelled doom.
It was 37-19 at halftime.
“They have some guys that can hit some shots,” Deisering said of Newark, “but we knew they were going to have to make shots from the outside to beat us, and we wanted to take away the inside and make them shoot the jumpers. We did it.”
While Geneva’s bench played a vital role in spreading the offense, the Kerr played perhaps his best game of the year. The senior forward hit shot after shot. Whether it was the corner 3, in the key or from top of the arc, Kerr simply couldn’t miss.
“Jagger stepped up. He hit some great shots for us, and his defense was great,” Deisering said. “The last few games, he’s been kind of in a slump shooting-(wise), but he came out big time tonight and stepped up and did a great job for us.”
Kerr ended with 19 points.
Though the score was lopsided by the end of the game, Newark remains a formidable team. Their frontcourt tandem of Josh Green and Raeshawn Howard posed large threats to the Panthers. Geneva’s game plan simply worked to perfection, as the two were limited to 14 combined points. After connecting on the opening two baskets for his team, Howard, a freshman, was quiet the rest of the night.
The Panthers seemed to work out all of the kinks that have slowed them a bit in 2019-20.
“It’s senior leadership,” Deisering said. “The great thing about this team is if they take away one (guy), I’ve got another guy right behind him that can step up and do what we need done. Jagger did that tonight.”