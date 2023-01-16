GENEVA — A lightning start from the Geneva Panthers boys basketball team emphatically ended its four-game losing streak. A Saturday matinee against Finger Lakes East foe Marcus Whitman set the stage for a 66-46 win for the Panthers, and with Waterloo losing to Wayne Central on Friday night, the league is wide open.
“We wanted to come out with a good start, but we wanted defense for 32 minutes,” Geneva head coach Ed Collins Jr. said after the game. “Overall, very happy with the team defense; active hands, jumping in passing lanes, being aggressive but also as soon as we were clearing the boards, we were pushing the ball and getting out and running, opening up the lanes and getting easy buckets.”
“We knew we had to be disciplined throughout the game,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said. “So to get down really early, that hurt us pretty bad at the beginning.”
Marcus Whitman’s slow start was emphasized by perhaps the quickest start of the season for the Panthers. Quick hands from Anthony “Doeda” Torres, box-out rebounds from Brian Whitley and turnovers by the Wildcats (6-6, 2-4) led to an 8-1 lead that quickly unraveled into a 14-3 Geneva lead. A fastbreak emphatic dunk by Whitley and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Torres capped off a 23-10 first quarter and the Panthers got the start they needed. Torres ended with 17 points, six assists, two steals and a block. Whitley ended with a team-high 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and two blocks.
“One thing we preach nonstop to the kids is that we know everybody wants to be a starter, but in all honesty what I’m looking for is finishers,” Collins Jr. said. “We need those finishers, those role players and kids are now starting to accept those roles and so it’s starting to come together and we’ve got a nice mix right now.”
It took a few minutes for either team to score in the second quarter but after a Whitley dunk, the Wildcats appeared to be clawing their way back into the game thanks to strong play from point guard Brody Royston who dictated the offense and shot three of his six 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to scoring a game-high 23 points.
Marcus Whitman cut the deficit to 10 at 25-15, but the team’s turnover issues lasted all game long and two unforced turnovers in a row handed momentum right back to Geneva.
“Turnovers killed us. We did not take care of the ball well, we didn’t box out well,” O’Connor said. “We knew they were going to run and we did not stop the ball early or do the things we talked about coming into this game.”
As for the Panthers, whenever the offense stalled or stuttered the defense kept its poise and pressured Marcus Whitman into poor passes or smothered the ball handler to force turnovers.
Heading into the half, Tim Moorer hit Geneva’s second-straight buzzer beater with a floater to make it a 33-21 game. The Panthers then ended any chance of a comeback in the third quarter with a 12-2 run in five minutes. With the score 54-28 heading into the fourth, Marcus Whitman seemed to relax and play their brand of basketball. Royston hit two more 3-pointers and though the Wildcats outscored Geneva 18-12 in the fourth, the Panthers’ work over the previous three quarters was far too much for the Wildcats to overcome in the final eight minutes.
“Can’t ask for better competition in this league, but we know we can play defense and we have to stay locked in on that,” Collins Jr. said. “If we’re missing shots, we’re missing shots, but it doesn’t mean we stop playing defense and work hard and I thought that’s what we did today.”