GENEVA — Though Waterloo and Geneva boys basketball program lost a combined 12 seniors, the two teams played exactly how they did last year, battling from start to finish.
The Panthers used a huge first quarter from sophomore Anthony Torres to propel them to a 75-58 victory over Finger Lakes East rival Waterloo.
Despite a late run from Waterloo (0-3, 0-3) to cut the lead to within 9 points, Geneva (2-0, 2-0) tightened up defensively and closed out the game.
Torres finished with a game-high 23 points and 6 steals in his first start on varsity. Even though it was his second game of his varsity career, Geneva head coach Matt Deisering was not surprised with Torres’ play.
“Absolutely,” Deisering said of whether he expected Torres to play this well early on. “He’s so athletic and so quick and what he did is exactly what I knew he could do. Like I said, he fits right in.”
Torres certainly is at home among the high-calibre offense of Geneva. Alongside Torres, Devon “Junior” Martin dished out his usual offensive prowess with 22 points and Nasir Harrison led the offense at point guard and drained 22 points.
As for Waterloo, their third loss to open the short season did come with positives.
“For this game, our guys fought back,” head coach Tim Darnell said. “Today we showed more mental toughness. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen until the second quarter. But they kept fighting and they didn’t quit, so that’s what I’m taking away from this.”
The game began with two straight steals from Geneva from Torres and Harrison. Before the few spectators in the gym could blink, Geneva was up by 6 before Waterloo’s Kyle Slywka hit a mid-range jumper for his team’s first points.
That did little to stop Torres and the Panthers, though. By the time three minutes remained on the clock, Torres had racked up two steals and two 3-pointers as part of his 12 first quarter points.
The second quarter began much like the first: with a steal by Torres and 6-0 run by the Panthers that forced a Waterloo timeout within two minutes.
“Geneva’s a good team,” Coach Darnell stated. “They have a lot of guys making shots, they’re hard to defend.”
Slywka led like a true senior and took it upon himself to score two straight buckets to fire up his team. Along with a 3-pointer from Nolan Slywka, Waterloo had a 7-1 run where they cut the lead to 11 points.
Kyle Slywka led his team with 21 points while Nolan had 11 points.
Torres’ 5th steal of the half followed by a quick pass to Harrison and the bucket gave the Panthers back the lead. After another Kyle Slywka bucket with seconds remaining, Harrison hit a dagger 3-point buzzer beater to put Geneva up by 40-26 at the half.
Waterloo dusted themselves off and came out swinging. Nolan Slywka hit another 3-pointer that was followed by a mid-range floater by Nehemiah Williams. Waterloo began to dominate on the offensive board and pulled with 9 points, 44-35. They would continue to pull down several offensive rebounds all game long, but struggled to convert the second, third and sometimes fourth chance opportunities.
“Well that’s a big positive,” Coach Darnell said of the offensive rebounding. “We have not rebounded good at all the first two games. That is big thing that we can take moving on to our game on Monday.”
Despite pulling down rebound after rebound, Waterloo could not convert due to tenacious defense from Torres and Martin, both of whom blocked 3-point attempts in the third quarter.
A contested 3-pointer from Kyle Slywka in the final seconds of the third gave way for Waterloo to pull within 10 points early in the fourth quarter.
Seeing their lead dwindle, Coach Deisering called timeout and made sure to remind his team to play hard defense. The Panthers seemed to have got the message and held Waterloo scoreless for nearly two minutes while getting touch buckets from Harrison and Martin.
Alongside Torres and Martin, Harrison has come out in the first two games of the season as Geneva’s floor general. His seven assists against Newark were followed by a confident performance against Waterloo and he certainly looks comfortable in the role.
“He’s definitely leading,” Coach Deisering said of Harrison. “He’s strong. He can get to the rim and run the offense. He’s doing a great job running the offense.”
A final 3-pointer from Nate Askin sealed the win for the Panthers, who are proving that they can still put up massive numbers in 2021.