PENN YAN — After steamrolling Warsaw in the quarterfinals, the 1-seed Lions made their way south to Penn Yan Academy, the neutral-site host of the Class C2 semifinals, to face the 5-seed Campbell-Savona Panthers.
In front of packed house, the Lions fended off a second-quarter push and secured a 77-46 victory to advance to Friday night’s finals.
“It’s a full team, no matter what the situation is we have guys that will step up,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said after the victory. “We’re never really too worried when we’re in foul trouble or somebody gets hurt.”
After falling behind 2-0, the Lions tied the game up at two apiece and then junior JC Walker came to the free throw line to give Lyons their first lead of the night.
Walker drained the first free throw which not only gave the Lyons a lead they did not relinquish, it also gave Walker 1,000 points for his high school career. The game was paused for a brief moment as the entire Lions team rushed on top of Walker to celebrate his achievement.
Behind Walker’s 11 points in the opening quarter, Lyons stormed out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter of the game and Walker went on to finish with a game-high 21 points.
Halfway through the second quarter, the Lions (21-1) increased their lead to 31-15 after a pull-up 3-pointer by Walker.
Consecutive baskets by the Panthers (13-10) erased the double-digit lead by the Lions, which was trimmed to 31-25 after 10-0 run by Campbell-Savona.
The score remained the same with just over two minutes left in the second quarter when Lions senior Matthew Briggs made a jumper from the free throw line to stop the Panthers run.
His basket was followed by an and-1 by senior Quintin Franklin on the next offensive possession and gave the Lions back a double-digit lead at 36-25.
On the ensuing Panthers possession Lyons senior Jaylen Battle read the inbound pass perfectly, stole the ball at the top of the key and turned on the afterburners for a fastbreak lay-up to put the Lions up 13.
Walker added two more baskets before halftime as the Lions closed out the quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 43-25 lead at the halftime break.
“They made a nice run at us,” Schott said on his team responding from the Panthers push. “We pretty much just said, ‘OK, now it’s a ball game’. We weren’t playing any defense at that point, we went back in a 2-3 and started playing defense.”
The Lions continued to extend the lead in the second half on the way to cruise past the Panthers by night’s end.
Battle scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half for Lyons.
“We want to win a sectional championship but have to make sure we do it the right way,” Schott said.