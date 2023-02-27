BLOOMFIELD — The Section V Class C3 boys semifinal between Lyons and Warsaw was intense and scrappy right from the opening jump. It was also exciting, high-flying and everything you want from a game when everything’s on the line.
A 23-8 fourth-quarter burst by the No. 1 seed Lions made the ultimate difference, and Dean Schott II’s squad is headed back to Blue Cross Arena after a 70-48 victory over the fourth-seeded Tigers at Bloomfield High School.
“We can’t wait to go back,” Schott II said with a big smile on his face.
Lyons (21-1) faces Wheatland-Chili in Friday’s 5 p.m. title game.
One of Section V’s premier players, Lyons senior JC Walker, didn’t have the monstrous double-double he typically gets, but the Lions’ roster runs deep with talented players full of heart and hustle. The likes of Jaiden Lopez, Jamire Johnson, Michael Briggs, Devyn Williams and others continually gave the Lions hard-nosed buckets, steals, big boards, and endless energy.
“They had to. They really didn’t have any other choice,” Schott II said with a smirk about the Lions’ intense play. “Things weren’t as easy as they normally are for us today. Give credit to Warsaw for that. Once we saw the tenor of the game, I thought we matched it and even went above it.”
The game began with Lyons going into a man-to-man full-court press that suppressed a fast and tall Warsaw squad. But the run-and-gun style of the Lions was subdued by Warsaw’s tough rebounding and lots of foul calls both ways. In the first quarter, the Lions and Tigers lived up to their nicknames and racked up seven fouls each.
With Walker getting into foul trouble early and senior Jacob Sides double-teamed, Lopez awoke. The senior went on a 5-0 scoring run by himself late in the first quarter, giving Lyons a 4-point lead at the end of the first.
Spurred on by Walker, Williams, Johnson and Dezmen Bell, the Lions began to match the intensity of the game and moment. They began hitting tough, contested shots and showed they can play any style and still keep the lead.
“We’ve got scrappy guys, real tough guys,” Schott II said. “We pride ourselves on having 10 or 11 guys that can play at any time. Bench guys stepped up and were huge today. Maybe Jaiden and Devyn don’t always get all the credit, but they’re two of the best players in Section V.”
With the other starters and bench players rising to the occasion, Walker sat out most of the second quarter and was saved for the second half. Warsaw (16-6) hung with the Lions and were down 30-23 at the half.
The third quarter flew by in comparison to the first half. Both teams became comfortable with the scrappy flow of the game, and there was nothing to separate the two teams in the third as each scored 17 points.
Heading into the fourth quarter with a 47-40 lead, the Lions broke through. A massive 3-point play from Walker was part of an 8-3 run to open up the fourth quarter. With Walker now scoring, players like Lopez, Williams and Briggs amped up the intensity on defense. Soon, Warsaw’s offense fizzled out and the Lions’ overall game became even better.
“JC got in bad trouble and got down on himself a bit. Those guys carried it until JC was ready to be JC again,” Schott II said. “With 5:52 left I said to (JC), ‘All right, maybe you haven’t been JC all night long, but the other guys have carried it. Now, be JC for the last 5:52,’ and he was.”
The Lions saved their best basketball for the final quarter. Walker would add another 3-point play, as would Williams. Briggs picked the pocket of Warsaw’s point guard and drained a fastbreak layup. Johnson continued rebounding and the Lions simply broke the will of the Tigers.
Now, Schott II and his endlessly deep roster will get a chance to hoist another sectional trophy. The last time the Lions did that, they were exactly where they will be this Friday night.