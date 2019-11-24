LYONS — The Lyons Lions (1-0) opened up play for the 2019-20 basketball season with a dominant win over Harley/Allendale-Columbia, 86-54.
Justin Smith Jr. led the Lions with a game-high 17 points alongside JC Walker, who was hard to miss with 14 points and 15 rebounds. After finishing a tough football season, Ahmir James showed how excellent of an athlete he is as he traded in cleats for basketball shoes and dropped in 12 points. Benji Kemp also had a solid game and contributed 10 points as well.
As good as the Lions offense was, their defense smothered HAC and made it difficult for the Wolves to find any offense. Freshman Max Brown was the HAC’s leading scorer with just 12 points.
The Lions have time to rest and clean up any areas of play needed as their next game is not until Dec. 3 at home against Sodus. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.