VICTOR — Forced turnovers and rebounding was the name of the game for the Oakfield-Alabama boys basketball team Friday night.
Top-seeded Lyons, hindered without star JC Walker, fell victim to superior shooting, rebounding and forced turnovers, resulting in their second loss of the season, a 55-29 defeat to the No. 2 Hornets in the Class C2 championship. Walker was out due to a hand injury.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my guys,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said after the game. “No excuses; we couldn’t make shots today, we couldn’t execute, we tried to dribble too much, and (Oakfield-Alabama) is a good team. Great job by them.”
Early on in the first quarter, Oakfield-Alabama established superior rebounding on both ends of the floor. Between 3-pointers, forced turnovers and offensive rebounding, the Hornets broke out to an 8-0 lead before Lyons got their first points of the night at the 3:01 mark.
Led by Jacob Sides and Jaylen Battle, the Lions scrapped their way back into the game, getting within striking distance heading into the half. Battle ended the second quarter with six straight points and got his squad to within 5 points, 25-20, at the half.
The beginning of the third quarter marked the end for Lyons. Within a few minutes, the Lions’ turnovers began to haunt them as the Hornets outscored them 9-3. Either Sides or Battle tried to speed their way down the court and dribble through double teams. More often than not, it led to offensive fouls or turnovers.
“Turnovers,” Schott said of the biggest reason for the Hornets’ third-quarter domination. “We didn’t get the point that we couldn’t dribble through all that. We kept trying to dribble through and turnover, turnover, turnover. (Oakfield-Alabama) was just better than us tonight.”
Oakfield-Alabama (22-1) ended the third quarter with a 19-3 scoring advantage, and the floor seemed completely tilted towards the Hornets’ side.
Anytime the Lions (21-2) appeared to get a stop on defense, the likes of Kameron Cusmano or Gaige Armbrewster flew in and wrestled the offensive rebound away from two or more Lyons players.
Despite no momentum to begin the fourth quarter, Battle continued to fight and lead his team with an and-1 at 6:14 that was the first points of the quarter for the Lions. Battle ended with 9 points and Sides ended with a team-high 11 points.
The Lions’ supporting cast did all they could but the rebounding of the Hornets, unforced errors and Walker’s absence all added up to be too much for the Wayne County League champions.
“I wouldn’t trade my guys for anyone in the world,” Schott said of his squad. “My guys that are leaving have done a great job and I love them. The guys that are here … we’ll be back here next year.”