NEWARK — Lyons put together a memorable run to the Section V Class C2 championship, surviving final-second madness to overcome Geneseo in the semifinals and Perry in the championship game.
It was more of the same Wednesday night.
In a back-and-forth game to determine Section V’s Class C representative in the state tournament, Justin Smith saved the Lions’ season as the fourth quarter ended. However, Caledonia-Mumford controlled the overtime period to take a 78-73 triumph.
“I couldn’t be prouder of all of my guys,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said. “We never stopped fighting. We missed some layups and it got away from us. My guys never quit.”
The first three quarters were tight. Cal-Mum led for most of this game, taking a 52-47 lead into the final 8 minutes of regulation.
Justin Smith started the fourth quarter by cleaning up a Lyons miss with a layup. Smith finished the night with a team-high 25 points.
Horace Betts IV dished to teammate JC Walker on the next possession, and Walker’s 3-pointer from the right wing knotted the score at 52. Walker ended the night with 12 points, while Betts netted 15.
Benji Kemp, who was playing in his final high school game, fouled out with about 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. He wound up with 8 points.
Lyons (21-3) was whistled for six more fouls than Cal-Mum (22-3), including a double technical.
With a minute remaining in regulation, it seemed like the Lions were finished when Walker was called for traveling violation and a Cal-Mum layup at the other end made it a 63-58 Red Raiders lead with a half-minute to go.
Smith nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession, and Lyons looked to trap and instead of foul right away. They stole the ball.
With time dwindling, Smith tipped in the tying basket and drew a foul. He missed the foul shot, and the Red Raiders rebounded. A steal attempt resulted in a foul being called with 6.4 seconds showing on the game clock.
Kyle Wade made both free throws to boost Cal-Mum into a 65-63 edge. Smith redeemed himself at the other end, missing on a 12-foot leaner before grabbing the rebound and dropping in the put-back as time expired.
Overtime started well for the Lions, as Walker coaxed a foul and sank a pair of free throws. Lyons had a chance to make it a two-possession game, but missed a layup, and Cal-Mum converted at the other end to tie the score at 67.
Lyons would not score again until the final minute of overtime as Cal-Mum hit some free throws to give them the lead. With 44.4 seconds left, Cal-Mum was up 72-67 when Smith drained a pair of free throws to make it a one-possession game again.
Wade answered with two free throws. He canned another pair with 12.3 seconds to go, making it 76-69.
Smith responded with a basket and foul with 5.5 seconds remaining. He missed the free throw, but Jahtezz Barber grabbed the offensive rebound, scored and was fouled with 2.3 seconds left. The fans that got up from their seat to leave started waiting and watching at the door.
Barber missed the free throw on purpose, but failed to hit the rim, resulting in a violation. Cal Mum’s Vin Molisani, who poured in a game-high 29 points total, nailed two free throws to end the Lions’ hopes.
“(We) had a great season,” Schott said. “We had adversity all year with players out. This is a great group of kids.”