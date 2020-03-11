LYONS — Tonight, the Lyons boys basketball team takes on Caledonia-Mumford at 7 p.m. in Newark in the Class C state play-in round to regionals.
Now that a location has been determined, the Lyons Central School District is offering a spectator bus for students or anyone in the community that is interested in rooting on the Lions as they continue their run to states.
Tickets at the door are $5 and you must call by 12:00 p.m. today to reserve a spot on the bus as the seating is limited.
If interested to reserve a seat you must call 315-946-2200, ext. 2214. You can also contact the Lyons Athletic Director, Mr. Steve Veeder at 315-946-2250 for any questions or concerns.
The Bus is expected to depart from the Lyons Middle School/High School 45 minutes before tip-off at around 6:15 p.m.