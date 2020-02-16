CLYDE — On one of the coldest nights of the winter, the inside of the Clyde-Savannah gym heated up.
It was a packed house Friday night, with Golden Eagles fans outnumbering the Lyons faithful. However, the Lions have had no issues playing away from home, as their 9-1 road record suggests.
Lyons already had wrapped up the Wayne County league title. Clyde-Savannah hadn’t lost since falling to the Lions 10 games prior.
It took Lyons until the final quarter to pull away from the Golden Eagles and maintain its perfect league record with a 65-56 victory.
It was a tie ballgame going into the final quarter, and still deadlocked with 3:24 remaining when one of the Golden Eagles’ leaders, Jaden McKinney, fouled out. Paired with the fact Clyde-Savannah was without injured guard Noah Rattray, and the combination seemed to doom the home team.
Lyons (17-2, 13-0 Wayne County) silenced the home fans with key baskets down the stretch, and Horace Betts IV and Benji Kemp hit some big free throws as the visitors closed the contest by scoring 11 of the final 13 points.
C-S (14-5, 8-5), already with a small bench, had to rely on its younger players coming off the bench to play in the most crucial parts of the game. Savvy veterans that they are, Lyons took advantage.
“With Noah Rattray getting injured, that kind of hurt us rebounding the basketball,” C-S head coach Darren Preston said. “We didn’t have enough bodies to compete with these guys. Not being able to rebound the ball and keeping us off the boards is what hurt us.
“Jaden was in foul trouble, Noah’s (injury), and the younger players weren’t ready for the challenge tonight.”
Conversely, the Lions rebounded the ball efficiently all night. Second-chance points were a crucial reason why Lyons remain undefeated in league play.
Kemp led the winners with 16 points. Jahtezz Barber and JC Walker contributed with 13 points each.
“Our team composure was amazing,” Lyons coach Dean Schott II said. “We thought when it was tied going into the fourth that this was our time. We never got rattled, and they did everything they had to do down the stretch to make sure we got the win.”
With its player shortage, Clyde-Savannah junior Cam Chance basically had to do it all for his team down the stretch. The junior, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, tried to take over in the final 3 minutes, but Lyons was ready.
“Cam Chance is Cam Chance. He is the best player in this area,” Preston said “but sometimes, when you’re playing against a well-stacked team, it’s hard for him to do what he has to do in there and when they’re trapping him.”
Chance, with the home crowd on his side, led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 25 points. As is usually the case, he also led C-S’ rebounding efforts, and picked up assists.
The crowd rose to its feet after Tanner Brown’s layup and Kennon Jenkins’ 3-pointer gave the Golden Eagles multiple leads in the third quarter. Lyons’ Ahmir James calmed the crowd with a game-tying 3 right before the final horn of the third quarter.
“There’s nothing like beating Clyde-Savannah,” Schott said. “They’re a very good team. Darren is doing a great job with them, (and) Cam Chance is one hell of a player.”
Though the rivalry has not been what it once was in recent years, Friday night provided a glimpse into how much emotion and energy this matchup can still create.