BLOOMFIELD — Lyons earned a chance to defend its Section V Class C2 boys basketball championship.
The road back to the Big House was far from easy, though.
Lyons, which has posted mostly wire-to-wire victories throughout its latest 20-win season, needed to show plenty of grit Monday night in front of a packed house at Bloomfield High School’s Bomber Barn In fact, it wasn’t until the very last shot attempt of the game that the Lions could celebrate a 62-60 triumph over fifth-seeded Geneseo.
The top-seeded Lions (20-2) will face No. 2 seed Perry (17-5) in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
Lyons led Monday’s semifinal by double digits most of the way. No surprise there, since it’s been there M.O. throughout 2019-20. However, the Blue Devils (14-8) made this game a nail-biter down the stretch.
Geneseo, which trailed 51-41 going into the last 8 minutes, started the fourth with an Adam Wright 3-pointer from the top of the key. Wright finished with a game-high 34 points, 13 coming from the free throw stripe.
The Blue Devils attempted 31 foul shots to 17 for Lyons.
“We had to play against a super-human performance by (Adam Wright),” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II stated.
After a Lyons miss, Wright went to the paint to convert a traditional 3-point play, with a Lyons timeout sandwiched between the basket and free throw. Just like that it was 51-47 a minute into the final period.
Late, Lyons’ Ahmir James found teammate JC Walker in the middle of the paint for a jumper to up the lead back to 58-52.
Wright continued to get to the line and make free throws for the Blue Devils, including two that sliced it to 60-56. On the next Lyons possession, Horace Betts IV spotted teammate James in the left-side corner, right in front of the Lions bench. James hit a jumper with his foot on the 3-point line to put the Lions up 62-56 with just under 2 minutes left in the contest.
That would be the last time Lyons scored. Betts led his Lions with 18 points.
“Amazing,” Schott said of Betts’ performance. “(Betts) gets us into things. He calms us down. He’s our leader.
“He played a great game. He saved us.”
Betts didn’t get a field goal in the final quarter, but he was involved in most of the Lions’ scoring plays in the first half minus the presence of Benji Kemp. Kemp was held to just 6 points as he battled foul trouble the entire game; he fouled out in the fourth.
Betts was not the only Lion who thrived in Kemp’s absence. Jaylen Battle aided the cause with 13 points.
“We won without Benji (Kemp), and that says a lot about the rest of these kids,” Schott added.
With 1:33 remaining, after another pair of Wright free throws, Geneseo’s Nicholas Lamb stole the ball from James; James was called for a push on the other end of the court. Lamb hit 1-of-2 from the free throw line to make it a 62-59 Lyons lead.
A Geneseo with 1:03 to go seemed to spell the end of its comeback, but Lyons miss the front end of a 1-and-1 at the other end. Wright was too strong on a layup attempt. Again, this time with 30.8 seconds remaining, Lyons spun out another free throw. Wright drew a foul with 7.7 seconds remaining. After missing the first foul shot, he erred on the second on purpose, but snatched the rebound away from a teammate.
The Blue Devils called timeout with 6.5 seconds to go. A kicked ball on the inbounds play melted three-tenths of a second off the clock. Lyons was whistled for a foul before the ensuing pass was put in play, and Brennan Smith made the first free throw. He missed the second on purpose, but Lyons corralled the rebound. Wright picked up his fifth foul while stopping the clock.
With 4.5 seconds on the game clock, the Lions missed the front end of a third 1-and-1. it was rebounded by Geneseo senior Noah Reilly, who was playing in his final game of his high-school career. Reilly took a few steps after the rebound and heaved a half-court shot that hit the left side of the backboard as the final buzzer sounded.
“We survived,” Schott said, adding that he was proud of the way his team stayed together to advance.